  • Italian Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Italian Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 10, 2025 07:21 GMT
Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez - Image Source: Getty
Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Kostyuk in action at the Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty
Kostyuk in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Marta Kostyuk will take on Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Italian Open.

also-read-trending Trending

Kostyuk has given a hard time to most of her opponents on tour, making a promising start to the season by garnering 16 wins from 26 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Qatar Open and the Madrid Open. She also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and Miami, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The Ukrainian started her campaign in Rome with a dominating win over Alexandra Eala in the first round. She then overpowered Daria Kasatkina in the second, 6-4, 6-2. Kostyuk is making her fifth appearance in the Italian Open this week.

Fernandez celebrates a point in the Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty
Fernandez celebrates a point in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez has yet to find her best potential this year. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi and the third round in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Ashlyn Krueger, the American defeated her in Abu Dhabi, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

The Canadian entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a confident win against Antonia Ruzic in the first round, 6-4, 6-0. Fernandez is making her fourth appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Marta Kostyuk
Leylah Fernandez
Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Kostyuk in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty
Kostyuk in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Kostyuk will feel gutted to have missed out in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. She was close to levelling the tie against Sabalenka, but the rain stoppage came to the Belarusian's aid. The Urainian has looked sharp on clay this year and will be desperate to make a deep run in Rome.

On the other hand, Fernandez has made a remarkable start in Rome. Despite winning 62 percent of her first serve points against Ruzic, she will need to raise her level against a quality opponent like Kostyuk. The Canadian has hardly made an impact this year and needs a strong run in Rome.

Considering their skill set on clay and consistent results this year, Kostyuk will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Ukrainian has shown her versatility during tough moments and isn't afraid to think out of the box. She should be able to withstand the early pressure from Fernandez and eliminate her in the third round.

Pick: Kostyuk to win in three sets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
