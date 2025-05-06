Italian Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova
Date: May 6, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova preview
One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Italian Open will feature America's McCartney Kessler taking on Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia. Kessler has been in fine form in 2025, as she won the title at the Hobart International with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over defending champion Elise Mertens in the final. She also reached the final of the ATX Open, losing 5-7, 2-6 against top seed Jessica Pegula.
Despite the two final runs, Kessler has had five first-round exits this year. The American player did not have a great start to the clay season, as she was knocked out in the first round of both the Open de Rouen and the Madrid Open. She lost 7-6 (8), 2-6, 5-7 against Fiona Ferro in Rouen and lost 2-6, 4-6 against Bianca Andreescu in Madrid.
Rebecca Sramkova has won eight of her twenty matches in 2025 so far, as the Slovakian has had six first-round exits. Her best result was reaching the quarterfinal of the Merida Open, losing 7-5, 3-6, 0-6 against Emilia Arango.
Sramkova also had a decent run at the Qatar Open, losing 6-7 (1), 2-6 against Elena Rybakina. In her previous clay-court event on the WTA Tour, Sramkova lost 3-6, 2-6 against Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round at the Madrid Open.
McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head
The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Kessler, as the American player won the only match 6-3, 7-5 at the 2025 Hobart International.
McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
McCartney Kessler vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction
Kessler has yet to make a mark on the clay in her career, as all three of her career finals have come on the hard courts. Even on the Challenger and the ITF Tour, she has a combined total of four titles, all of which have come on the hard courts.
All of Sramkova's WTA finals have come on hard courts, but the Slovakian has a good record on clay at the lower-tier events. She reached a challenger event final on the surface, losing 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 against Tamara Zidansek at the 2023 Bari Open. She also has eight clay-court titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in 2023.
Kessler is the slight favorite for the upcoming match, as she has been in overall better form, reaching two finals, whereas Sramkova's form has been volatile.
Pick- Kessler to win in straight sets