Italian Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (22) Clara Tauson

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview

Andreeva in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva will take on Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Andreeva is starting to establish herself as a fierce competitor this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, she secured title-winning runs in Dubai and Indian Wells. The Russian also reached the quarterfinals in Madrid but lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Andreeva started her campaign in Rome with a commanding win over Emiliana Arango. She then tipped the scales in her favor against Linda Noskova, beating the Czech 6-1, 7-5. The 18-year-old is making her second appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Ad

Tauson in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson is one of the most talented players on the WTA tour. She has made a remarkable start to the season by amassing a title-winning run in Auckland and a runner-up finish in Dubai. She also reached the semifinals in Linz, but lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

Ad

The Dane entered Rome after a disappointing second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by defeating Katie Volynets and then stunned the 10th seed Emma Navarro in the third round. Tauson outsmarted Navarro in a gruelling three-set match, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. She is also making her second appearance in Rome this year.

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Andreeva leads the head-to-head against Tauson 2-0. She defeated the Dane most recently in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva Clara Tauson

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson prediction

Andreeva plays a slice forehand in the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva was called the golden girl of tennis when she debuted in 2022. Three years later, the Russian has lived up to the tag with sensational wins in Dubai and Indian Wells this season. She was ranked outside the top 15 at the start of the season but is currently among the top eight players in the world.

Ad

On the contrary, Clara Tauson deserves credit for continuing her growth on the main tour. She captured her third title in Auckland and will be eager to make a significant impact in Rome. The Dane likes to function from the baseline and has great maturity at the age of 22.

An entertaining battle will be on the cards in Rome. Andreeva has already defeated Tauson twice this year and is likely to register her third win against the Dane. Clay has always been one of her strongest surfaces, and she shouldn't have too many problems entering the last eight in Rome.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More