Italian Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: May 8, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Stearns and Sabalenka on tour - Image Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns will take on Anna Kalinskaya in the second round of the Italian Open.

Stearns is constantly improving her game on tour. After early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne, she reached the last 16 in Dubai and Madrid. She also participated in the Miami Open and lost to Elise Mertens in the second round.

The American put up a solid performance in Madrid last week. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Kimberly Birrell, Amanda Anisimova and Rebeka Masarova in the initial few rounds but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Aryna Sabalenka. The top seed outmuscled her in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Kalinskaya in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anna Kalinskaya has had an optimistic season so far. She's chalked up a semifinal run in Singapore and a quarterfinal appearance in Charleston. She also participated in the Miami Open and lost to Jessica Pegula in the third round.

The Russian will enter Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a solid win against Diane Parry but fell to Madison Keys in the next round. The American defeated Kalinskaya in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(3).

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Kalinskaya leads the head-to-head against Stearns 1-0. She defeated the American in the 2024 China Open in Beijing.

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns Anna Kalinskaya

Odds will be updated when available.

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Stearns in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

After a tricky start to the season, Stearns may have found her rhythm in the Madrid Open last week. She will be eager to continue her rich vein of form and register another strong result in Rome. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is known for her anticipation skills on the court.

Kalinskaya, on the contrary, will feel gutted to have missed out on a title in the last couple of years. She has a great record in the initial few rounds of an event, but can't seem to do the business when it matters the most. The Russian clinched the women's doubles event in Madrid (with Sorana Cirstea), which could boost her morale this week in Rome.

Stearns captured her maiden title on clay in the Morocco Open last year. She also reached the finals in Bogota two years back, but Tatjana Maria denied her the title.

Both players have a good chance to come through in the second round, but considering the clinical nature of Stearn's record and her recent form in Madrid, she should be able to outsmart Kalinskaya and move on in the Italian Open.

Pick: Stearns to win in three sets.

