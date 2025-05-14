Italian Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Date: May 14, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Stearns in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns will take on Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Stearns is one of the most exciting players on tour. After early exits in Adelaide and Melbourne, she reached the last 16 in Dubai and Madrid. She also participated in the Miami Open but lost to Elise Mertens in the second round.

The American entered Rome after a solid performance in Madrid. She started her campaign by cruising past Anna Kalinskaya, Madison Keys, and Naomi Osaka in the initial few rounds before beating Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Stearns eliminated the in-form Ukrainian in straight sets.

Paolini in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini has made a hot and cold start to the season. She's garnered 20 wins from 28 matches, including semifinal runs in Miami and Stuttgart. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Elina Svitolina in three sets.

The Italian entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko in the initial few rounds before overpowering Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals. Paolini defeated the in-form Russian in three sets, 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2.

Peyton Stearns vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns Jasmine Paolini

Odds will be updated when available.

Peyton Stearns vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Stearns in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns has stunned the women's locker room with her impressive run in Rome. She's taken out two Grand Slam champions en route to the last four and edged three matches which went the distance. The American seems determined to make a valuable contribution this week and will be hard to beat in the last four.

Paolini, on the other hand, has lived up to the expectations in Rome. She has only dropped one set en route to the semifinals and will be desperate to win on home soil this week. The 29-year-old will be much fresher than Stearns, having spent almost 180 minutes less than the American on the court.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Paolini will be a slight favorite to win. Despite the American's brilliant run and exquisite form, she might run out of gas against the Italian in the last four. With the home crowd firmly in her corner, Paolini should be able to continue her run in Rome.

Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.

