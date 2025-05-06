Italian Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio

Date: May 6, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio preview

In Picture: Peyton Stearns (Getty)

America's Peyton Stearns will begin her 2025 Italian Open campaign by taking on local favorite Nuria Brancaccio in the first round. 2025 has not been a great year for Stearns so far, as the American player has yet to make a deep run at any of the events she has played in.

Stearn's best result of the season came at the Madrid Open, where she lost 2-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka. Her form has been very inconsistent, as she has had four first-round exits and five second-round exits. She did have a great first-round match against Emma Navarro at the Australian Open, eventually losing 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5. Another noteworthy performance for Stearn was reaching the third round in Dubai, losing 1-6, 1-6 against eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

Nuria Brancaccio has only one match under her belt on the main WTA Tour this year. The Italian entered the Open de Rouen as a lucky loser but could not get past the first round, losing 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 against Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.

However, Brancaccio is entering the Italian Open on the back of some form, as she won an ITF event in Italy. She won against the likes of Beatrice Ricci, Lilli Tagger, Lucie Pawlak, and Denislava Glushkova to reach the final, where she won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-1 against Nastasja Mariana Schunk.

Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns -625 -1.5 (-200) Over 19.5 (-118) Nuria Brancaccio +400 +1.5 (+135) Under 19.5 (-120)

Peyton Stearns vs Nuria Brancaccio prediction

For Peyton Stearns, both her career finals on the WTA Tour have come on clay. She reached the final at the 2023 Copa Colsanitas, losing 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Tatjana Maria in the final. Later, the American won her maiden title at the 2024 Rabat Grand Prix, where she won 6-2, 6-1 against Mayar Sheriff in the final.

Meanwhile, Brancaccio has yet to make a deep run at any of the WTA events, but her one Challenger final did come on clay, where she lost 4-6, 2-6 against Julia Grabher at the 2022 Bari Open. The Italian has reached ten clay-court finals on the ITF circuit, winning four titles, the last of which came last week in Italy.

Given the experience and current ranking, Stearns is the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Stearns to win in straight sets

