Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu
Date: May 5, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Qualifiers)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu preview
Seventh seed Bernarda Pera is set to take on Wang Xiyu in the first round of qualifying at the 2025 Italian Open. Pera began her year by reaching the quarterfinals at the ASB Classic, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Robin Montgomery. After that result, she had three successive first-round exits and failed to qualify for the main draw at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She qualified for the Miami Open, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Jessica Pegula in the second round.
Pera began her clay-court season with first-round exits at the Charleston Open and the Open de Rouen. She lost 3-6, 4-6 against Sofia Kenin in Charleston, and lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Linda Noskova in Rouen. She qualified for the Madrid Open main draw, losing 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.
Wang Xiyu has not played in too many events in 2025, beginning her year with a first-round exit at Hobart International, losing to the likes of Elina Avanesyan. She won her first-round match 6-1, 7-5 against Julia Grabher at the Australian Open, but lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Emma Navarro in the next round.
Wang has played only one clay-court match in 2025, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Dalma Galfi in the first round of the Catalonia Open which is a WTA 125 event.
Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Pera winning the last match 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the 2023 US Open.
Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Bernarda Pera vs Wang Xiyu prediction
Pera has a 59 percent win rate on clay courts, with both her career titles coming on clay. The last clay-court title won by the American was the 2022 Hamburg European Open, where she won 6-2, 6-4 against Anett Kontaveit in the final.
Meanwhile, Wang has yet to reach a cly-court final in her career, as both her finals and only title has come on a hard court. She has a clay-court title on the ITF Tour, winning the title in Spain back in 2019 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Dlma Galfi in the final.
Pera is the clear favorite for the upcoming match as she is a proven clay-court player and has played more singles matches in 2025 compared to her Chinese opponent.
Pick- Pera to win in straight sets.