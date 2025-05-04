Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko
Date: May 5, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Qualifiers)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko preview
World No. 97 Erika Andreeva will take on Varvara Lepchenko in the first qualification round of the Italian Open.
Andreeva is yet to find her best potential on the tour. She's made an ordinary start to the season by garnering early exits at the Australian Open, Charleston Open, and the Stuttgart Open. She started her campaign in Melbourne by cruising past Zheng Saisai but couldn't make her mark against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.
The Russian will enter Rome after a short stint in Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Lucrezia Stefanini, the Italian defeated her in the first qualification round 7-5, 6-4. Andreeva has only entered the main draw in six events this year.
Meanwhile, Lepchenko has also made a slow start to the season. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami, she reached the semifinal of the ITF 125 event in Oeiras. She also participated in the Copa Colsanitas but lost to Hanna Chang in the first round.
The American will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Saint Malo. She started her campaign with a confident win against Priscilla Hon but came up shy against Katie Volynets. The third seed defeated Lepchenko in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Erika Andreeva vs Varvara Lepchenko prediction
Erika Andreeva will feel gutted after a slow start to the season. She reached the fourth round in Wuhan and the quarterfinals in Monterrey last year but is yet to register a valuable result on tour. The Russian has a versatile all-around game with great defensive skills on the court.
Lepchenko, on the contrary, has ground out tough results this year. The 38-year-old almost entered the main draw of the Australian Open but lost in the third qualifier. She will be eager to prove herself on the main tour and make a healthy run in Rome.
Considering their skill set on clay and record on tour, an even contest will be on the cards in the first qualification round. Andreeva's quick movement and high-energy game could tilt the tie in her favor, but the Russian will need to bring her A-game to the fore. If she begins well, she should be able to continue her run in Rome.
Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.