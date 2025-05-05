Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic
Date: May 5, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Qualifiers)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic preview
Ethan Quinn is one of the most talented youngsters on the tour. After a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger, he reached the second round in Dallas and Delray Beach via the qualifiers. He also secured a main draw berth in the Miami Open but lost to Tristan Schoolkate in the first round.
The American will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. After cruising past Dusan Lajovic in the first round, he was eliminated by Jakub Mensik. The Czech Mensik outfoxed Quinn 7-6(4), 6-1.
Meanwhile, Dusan Lajovic is a seasoned campaigner on the tour. He has made a slow start to the season by amassing early exits in the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open, Rio Open, and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He entered the main draw in Monte-Carlo via the qualifiers but lost to Flavio Cobolli in the first round.
The Serb will enter Rome after early exits in Madrid and Estoril. Despite a valiant effort against Andrea Pellegrino, the Italian defeated him in the Estoril Challenger 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-3. Lajovic will be eager to make his seventh main draw appearance in Rome.
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head
Quinn leads the head-to-head against Lajovic 1-0. He defeated Lajovic most recently in the 2025 Madrid Open.
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Ethan Quinn vs Dusan Lajovic prediction
Ethan Quinn is proving to be a fast learner on the tour. He's entered the main draw at multiple events via the qualifiers and looks accustomed to the level on the main tour. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has high tactical acumen on the court.
Lajovic, on the contrary, has struggled to find consistency this year. He reached the last eight in Barcelona, Rio, and Umag in 2024, but hasn't looked promising this time. The Serb has a steady all-around game with solid groundstrokes off both wings.
A close contest is on the cards in the first qualification round of the Italian Open. Quinn's youthful energy will meet Lajovic's experience on the challenging clay court. Lajovic will be a slight favorite to come out on top, but considering his recent results, he might fall short against the American in the first round.
Pick: Quinn to win in three sets.