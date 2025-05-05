Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter

Date: May 5, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter preview

In Picture: Hailey Baptiste (Getty)

Twelfth seed Hailey Baptiste will begin her qualifying journey at the 2025 Italian Open with a first-round clash against Storm Hunter. Baptiste started the year well with a quarterfinal appearance at the ASB Classic, losing 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6 to Naomi Osaka.

Ad

Trending

The American player did not have any notable results after that. Still, she did win against a top-ranked player like Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Miami Open. However, she could not go further in the event, losing to Osaka again in three sets.

Baptiste started her clay season at the Charleston Open, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Emma Navarro in the second round. Her last event was the Madrid Open, where she had a similar second-round exit, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Donna Vekic.

Ad

Storm Hunter is making a comeback after almost a year-long injury layoff, having recovered from an Achilles tendon injury. The Australian player has played only one singles match in 2025, which was at a WTA 125 event in Catalonia, losing 6-2, 2-6, 5-7 against Ruth Roura Liaverias in the first round.

Hunter has played more doubles tennis this season. She reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open with Caroline Dolehide, but she lost 5-7, 2-6, to Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend. Her last event was the Madrid Open, where she and Ellen Perez lost 4-6, 3-6 against the American pair of Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery.

Ad

Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste TBD TBD TBD Storm Hunter TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Hailey Baptiste vs Storm Hunter prediction

Baptiste has yet to make a deep run at any WTA singles events she has played. The American has a doubles title on clay as she won the 2021 Charleston Open with Caty McNally, winning 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6 against Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez. Baptiste does have two singles claycourt titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Italy in 2023, where she won 6-3, 6-2 against Raluca Serban in the final.

Ad

Perez has no singles titles on the WTA Tour, but she does have a good doubles record, having won eight titles and reached a Grand Slam final as well. The Australian is a former doubles champion at the Italian Open as she won the title with Elise Mertens in 2023, winning 6-4, 6-4 against the team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final.

Baptiste is the favorite for the upcoming match as she is the more seasoned singles player, and Hunter has played only one singles match this year.

Pick- Baptiste to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More