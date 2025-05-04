Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: May 5, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Volynets plays a running forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Katie Volynets will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first qualification round of the Italian Open.

Volynets is one of the most exciting young players on the tour. After a quarterfinal run at the ASB Classic, she reached the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open and the Charleston Open. Despite a spirited performance against Ashlyn Krueger, the American defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Volynets will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid and a quarterfinal finish in Saint Malo. She started her Madrid Open campaign with a potent win against Petra Kvitova but couldn't fend off Diana Shnaider. The Russian outfoxed Volynets in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Sasnovich plays a forehand in the Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Aliaksandra Sasnovich is close to making a significant impact on tour. She's made a promising start to the season by amassing semifinal runs at the Transylvania Open and ITF VIC 125 in Barcelona. She also entered the main draw in Stuttgart via the qualifiers but lost to Elise Mertens in the first round.

The Belarusian will enter Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. She entered the main draw with clinical wins in the qualification rounds but couldn't make her mark against Ann Li. The American outsmarted Sasnovich in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

The duo have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Volynets has defeated Sasnovich twice on the ITF circuit.

Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Odds will be updated when available.

Katie Volynets vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Volynets in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Katie Volynets will be pleased with a steady start to the clay court season. She's chalked up some solid results in the past few weeks and will be looking to gain more momentum in Rome. The 23-year-old is the top seed in the qualifiers and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis.

On the other hand, Sasnovich will be determined to find more consistency on tour. The Belarusian secured a runner-up finish in Budapest and reached the third round in Rome last year. She is a stubborn customer on clay and is known for her fighting spirit on the court.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, a gripping contest will be on the cards in Rome. Volynets will be a slight favorite to come out on top and outlast Sasnovich in the first qualifier. If she holds her nerve during crucial moments and keeps a check on her errors, she should be able to enter the second round in the qualifiers.

Pick: Volynets to win in three sets.

