Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet

Date: May 5, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet preview

Sakkari plays a backhand in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Maria Sakkari will take on Chloe Paquet in the first qualification round of the Italian Open.

Sakkari has had an ordinary run in the last couple of years. She's chalked up nine wins from 22 matches this year, including a quarterfinal run in the ATX Open. She also reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The Greek professional will enter Rome after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. After cruising past Magda Linette and Jasmine Paolini in the initial few rounds, she was eliminated by Elina Svitolina in the last 16. The Ukrainian defeated Sakkari in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Paquet in action at the ITF W100 in Madrid - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Chloe Paquet has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She reached the semifinal of the ITF W100 in Madrid and the quarterfinal of the ITF W75 in Szekesfehervar this year. She also participated in the Copa Colsanitas but lost to Tatjana Maria in the first round.

The Frenchwoman will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Saint-Malo. She started her campaign with a confident win against Nuria Parrizas Diaz, but couldn't make her mark against Viktorija Golubic. The Swiss veteran defeated Paquet in three sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. However, Sakkari defeated Paquet once at an ITF event in Istanbul (2015).

Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari Chloe Paquet

Odds will be updated when available.

Maria Sakkari vs Chloe Paquet prediction

Sakkari plays a backhand in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Maria Sakkari secured a runner-up finish in Indian Wells and reached the semifinals in Charleston last year. However, the Greek has struggled to find her rhythm in 2025. She will be itching to make a deep run in Rome and enter the main draw without any disappointment.

Paquet, meanwhile, has been working hard to find her best game on tour. Her patience has been admirable, but the Frenchwoman is yet to make a significant impact at the highest level. Against a solid opponent like Sakkari, she will need to leave no stone unturned in the first qualification round.

Considering their record in Rome and results at the highest level, Sakkari will be a clear favorite to win. The eighth seed is a former semifinalist in the Italian Open (2019) and should be able to overpower her opposite number in the first qualification round.

Pick: Sakkari to win in straight sets.

