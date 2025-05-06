Italian Open 2025 qualifying: Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska
Date: May 6, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Qualifying (Final)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus
Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska preview
Former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will take on Maja Chwalinska in the final qualifying round at the Italian Open 2025.
Sakkari commenced her clay swing at the Charleston Open, going down to Zheng Qinwen in the third round. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro knocked her out in the first round of the Open de Rouen. She had a resurgence at the Madrid Open, beating a couple of seeded players en route to the fourth round.
Sakkari defeated 29th seed Magda Linette and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets before losing to 17th seed Elina Svitolina. Despite a respectable showing in Madrid, her ranking had already taken a hit due to her poor results earlier in the season.
The Greek was thus relegated to the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open. She was up against Chloe Paquet in the first round of qualifiers and staged a comeback to beat her 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Chwalinska's time on clay started with her representing Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She gave a good account of herself in her singles tie but came up short against Svitolina in two competitive sets. She failed to get through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open after that.
Chwalinska took on Yulia Starobustseva in the first round of the Italian Open qualifiers. The latter had reached the fourth round in Madrid a week ago. The Pole dropped a closely fought first set but stormed back to win the match 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1.
Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska prediction
Sakkari's fourth-round finish in Madrid marked the first time she registered consecutive wins this season. After dropping the first set against Paquet in the qualifying rounds here, it looked like her return to form was a flash in the pan. However, she dug deep to get herself out of trouble and across the finish line.
Chwalinska also staged a comeback in the qualifying rounds to beat an opponent who had recently performed quite well. She will now aim to book her place in the main draw of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.
Chwalinska won her first match against a top 100 player at Wimbledon 2022. However, she hasn't beaten one since then, losing her next six matches. Even though Sakkari has been far from her best this season, she should be able to maneuver past the young Pole, given the vast gulf between them with regards to experience and accomplishments.
Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.