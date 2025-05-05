Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger

Date: May 5, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger preview

13th Seed Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States will take on compatriot Mitchell Krueger in a qualifying match of the Italian Open on Monday, May 5. Basavareddy failed to qualify for the main draw of the Madrid Open.

Prior to that, he started the year by reaching the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland and then losing in the first round of the Australian Open to the legendary Novak Djokovic. He had consecutive first round exits in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Bucharest Open. The year has not been great for the young American so far.

Krueger reached the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year. He then failed to qualify for the main draw of both the Dallas Open and the Delray Beach Open. The same happened at the BNP Paribas Open, the Miami Open and the Madrid Open. Krueger managed to reach the main draw of the Houston Open, but lost in the first round itself. Thus, it has been a pretty ordinary year for him.

Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head

The two players have not played against each other yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nishesh Basavareddy Mitchell Krueger

(Odds will be updated once available)

Nishesh Basavareddy vs Mitchell Krueger prediction

Basavareddy showed a lot of promise in his loss to Djokovic in Melbourne earlier this year. He has a good serve and solid groundstrokes. However, he will get better with experience, which he can earn by playing in the main draw of the big tournaments. Like most of the American players, he is not very comfortable playing on clay.

However, the same applies for Krueger as well. Krueger is a solid player overall, but might struggle to match Basavareddy with his groundstrokes. Basavareddy will be holding the edge in baseline exchanges. However, Krueger has a decent serve and will not be easy to break. Moreover, Krueger is far more experienced than Basavareddy and can count on that as well. Basavareddy might be able to sneak out a victory in the end, but it should be close.

Pick- Basavareddy to win in three sets.

