Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs (17) Cristina Bucsa
Date: May 5, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Qualifiers)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Victoria Mboko vs Cristina Bucsa preview
Canada's Victoria Mboko will take on 17th seed Cristina Bucsa in the first qualifying round of the 2025 Italian Open. Mboko has played only one event on the main WTA Tour, at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 (3) in a three-set thriller against Paula Badosa in the second round.
However, the Canadian has been in tearaway form on the ITF Tour this year, already winning five hardcourt titles in Le Lamentin, Bourg, Rome, Manchester, and Porto. She has won two finals against Clervie Ngounoue and one each against Eva Vedder, Manon Leonard, and Harriet Dart. She began her clay season with a 2-6, 6-2, 3-6 loss against Olivia Gadecki in the first round at the WTA 125 event in Saint Malo.
Cristina Bucsa, meanwhile, has not gone past the second round at any of the events she has played at in 2025, having six second-round exits in the season. She has failed to qualify for the main draw in Adelaide, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Indian Wells, and Miami.
The Spaniard began the clay season poorly as well, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Lea Boskovic in the second round of the Copa Colsanitas. She also played at the Madrid Open as a lucky loser, losing her second-round match 6-4, 6-7 (1), 5-7 against Veronika Kudermetova.
Victoria Mboko vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Victoria Mboko vs Cristina Bucsa odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Victoria Mboko vs Cristina Bucsa prediction
Mboko reached two claycourt finals on the ITF Tour last year. She lost 1-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Barbora Palicova in the tournament in Otocec, but the Canadian clinched the title in Darmstadt with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Angela Fita Boluda in the final.
Meanwhile, Bucsa has no singles title on the Tour, but she has won six doubles titles, four of which have come on the clay courts. Her most notable title was winning the Madrid Open in 2024 with Sara Sorribes Tormo as the Spanish pair won 6-0, 6-2 against the pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund. Bucsa and Tormo also won the bronze at the Paris Olympics last year.
Mboko is the favorite for the upcoming match due to her superior singles form compared to her Spanish opponent.
Pick- Mboko to win in three sets