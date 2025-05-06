Italian Open 2025 Qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs (9) Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: May 6, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Final Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Victoria Mboko vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

In Picture: Victoria Mboko (Getty)

One of the final round qualifying fixtures at the 2025 Italian Open will feature Canada's Victora Mboko taking on ninth-seeded qualifier Kamilla Rakhimova. The Miami Open is the only Tour-level event that Mboko has taken part in. She won 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 against Camila Osorio in the first round, but lost 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 (3) in a thrilling showdown against World No. 10 Paula Badosa.

However, Mboko has been in sensational form on the ITF circuit, winning five of the seven events she has played at. She has won titles on the hard courts of Le Lamentin, Bourg, Rome, Manchester, and Porto. The Canadian did have a losing start to the clay season, as she lost against Olivia Gadecki at the ITF event in Saint Malo. In Rome, Mboko began her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over 17th-seeded qualifier Critsina Bucsa in the first round of qualifying.

Kamilla Rakhimova has been in poor form in 2025, not winning any matches on the WTA Tour. Of the ten events she has played in 2025, she has failed to qualify for the main draw on five occasions and has been knocked out of the first round of the main draw of the other five events.

The clay season has brought no change of fortune for Rakhimova as she failed to qualify in Madrid, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Jana Fett in the qualifiers. She has played in a couple of ITF events on clay, but has not been past the second round. In Rome, she started her qualifying campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Leyre Romero Gormaz in the first round.

Victoria Mboko vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Victoria Mboko vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko TBD TBD TBD Kamilla Rakhimova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Victoria Mboko vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

Seven of eight ITF titles have come on the hard courts for Victoria Maboko in her career so far. However, she does have a clay court title on the ITF circuit, having won the title in Darmstadt in 2024 with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Angela Fita Boluda in the final.

Rakhimova has not singles title to her name, but she does have a clay-court doubles title on the WTA Tour, as she won the 2024 Copa Colsanitas with Cristina Bucsa. Rakhimova has one clay-court final in her career on the ITF Tour, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Anhelina Kalinina at the 2021 Zagreb Ladies Open.

Mboko is the clear favorite for the upcoming match as the Canadian is in superior form compared to her Russian opponent.

Pick- Mboko to win in straight sets.

