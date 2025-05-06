Italian Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien

Date: May 7, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien preview

The opening round of the 2025 Italian Open will pit countrymen Reilly Opelka and Learner Tien up against each other.

Opelka, a former Italian Open semifinalist, comes into the tournament having won only one match on clay so far this season. He made a first round exit in Barcelona before beating Rinky Hijikata in his Madrid opener, only to go down against Karen Khachanov in the next match.

Trending

The American has, however, shown promise in his return to the Tour after injury this year. His 11-8 win-loss record for the season includes a few big wins, including one over Novak Djokovic.

Tien has not won a main draw match on clay this year. (Source: Getty)

Tien, meanwhile, has also put together quite a solid season in 2025 so far. His quick start to the year included a fourth-round showing at the Australian Open and another quarterfinal in Mexico.

Clay, however, has not been as kind to the youngster as he is yet to score a Tour-level main draw win on the surface. His early exits at Munich and Madrid have seen his win-loss for the season go down to 6-9. In fact, he is currently on a six-match main draw losing streak and will be keen on turning over a new leaf in Rome.

Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien head-to-head

The two have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka





Learner Tien

(Odds will be updated when available)

Reilly Opelka vs Learner Tien prediction

Opelka is a former semifinalist. (Source: Getty)

The encounter will pit two contrasting brands of tennis, Reilly Opelka's big serving game and Learner Tien's scrambling abilities, against each other.

Opelka has always been successful in winning a fair few easy points on serve and this year is no expection. At 16.7, the American has the second-highest Tour average for aces per match and will come into the contest confident in that department.

Tien, meanwhile, has struggled behind his serve, having been broken on 27 occasions in his last six losses. He will need to be wary of Opelka, who looks to attack the second serve using his big groundstroks.

While neither player is the most comfortable on clay, Opelka has had some good results in Rome in the past. The semifinal showing from 2021 is testament to his abilities to hit through opponents even in slower conditions.

The more experienced American will come into the contest as a favorite. His ability to hold serve with relatively higher ease and past record at the tournament will give him a definitive edge in the battle.

Prediction: Opelka to win in two tight sets

