Italian Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar

Date: May 12, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar preview

Korda in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

22nd seed Sebastian Korda will go up against Jaume Munar in the third round of the Italian Open.

Korda is one of the finest strikers of the tennis ball on tour. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, he reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He also featured in the Barcelona Open last month, but fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

The American entered Rome after a third-round finish in Madrid. He started his campaign with a solid win against Aleksandar Vukic in the second round, 6-3, 6-4. Korda is making his fourth appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Munar in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jaume Munar has made an optimistic start to the season. After semifinal runs in Hong Kong and Dallas, he reached the third round of the Miami Open. Despite a spirited performance against Gael Monfils, the Frenchman eliminated him in Miami, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(1).

Munar entered Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Tomas Barrios Vera and then brushed aside Ben Shelton in the second round. The 28-year-old outclassed Shelton in one hour and 17 minutes, 6-2, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head against Munar 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2022 Gijon Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Jaume Munar

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Jaume Munar prediction

Korda in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda has reached 10 finals on the ATP tour so far, but has only captured two titles. That kind of sums up his performance in the past few years. The American has chipped in with some strong results, but not enough to make him a fierce competitor on tour.

On the other hand, Munar has made a huge improvement in his game this season. The Spaniard reached the semifinals of a main tour event for the first time since 2023 and is knocking on the door to win a title. He has a patient all-around game with precise decision-making on the court.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Munar will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Spaniard hardly broke a sweat moving past Shelton in the last round, which should help his confidence against Korda. He is most likely to use his experience on clay and continue his promising run in Rome.

Pick: Munar to win in three sets.

