Italian Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (18) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview

In Picture: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Getty)

18th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign with a second-round clash against Alexandre Muller. Tsitsipas has won 16 of the 25 matches he has played this year. Notably, the Greek won the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Felix-Auger Aliassime in the final.

Ad

Trending

Tsitispas has not made a great start to the European clay-court season as he has a modest 5-3 record so far. He lost against Lorenzo Musetti on two occasions in the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and the third round in Madrid, respectively, despite having a dominant head-to-head against the Italian before this. He also had a retirement during the Barcelona Open as he withdrew from his match against Arthur Fils. He received an opening-round bye in Rome as he was seeded.

Ad

Alexandre Muller has already reached two finals in 2025, winning the title at the Hong Kong Open with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over former Top-10 player Kei Nishikori in the final. He also reached the final at the Rio Open, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Baez.

In the European clay-court season, Muller's performances have been modest so far, as he could only win one match in Marrakech and Monte-Carlo, losing against the likes of Kamil Majchrzak and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. He reached the third round at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Frances Tiafoe. At the Italian Open, he started his campaign with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Jiri Lehecka in the first round.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Tsitsipas as the Greek won their only match 6-3, 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters in 2024.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Alexandre Muller TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Tsitsipas has a 76 percent win rate on clay courts and five titles from thirteen finals on the surface. He is a former French Open finalist, having lost to Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller in 2021. The Greek is also a former finalist in Rome, as he lost against Djokovic 0-6, 6-7 (5) in 2022.

Including the Rio Open final this year, Muller has reached two clay-court finals in his career. The Frenchman also reached the final Grand Prix Hassan 2 in Morocco back in 2023, where he lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 2-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Ad

Tsitsipas is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and a former finalist in Rome.

Pick- Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More