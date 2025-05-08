Italian Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (18) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller preview
18th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign with a second-round clash against Alexandre Muller. Tsitsipas has won 16 of the 25 matches he has played this year. Notably, the Greek won the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Felix-Auger Aliassime in the final.
Tsitispas has not made a great start to the European clay-court season as he has a modest 5-3 record so far. He lost against Lorenzo Musetti on two occasions in the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and the third round in Madrid, respectively, despite having a dominant head-to-head against the Italian before this. He also had a retirement during the Barcelona Open as he withdrew from his match against Arthur Fils. He received an opening-round bye in Rome as he was seeded.
Alexandre Muller has already reached two finals in 2025, winning the title at the Hong Kong Open with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over former Top-10 player Kei Nishikori in the final. He also reached the final at the Rio Open, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Baez.
In the European clay-court season, Muller's performances have been modest so far, as he could only win one match in Marrakech and Monte-Carlo, losing against the likes of Kamil Majchrzak and Daniil Medvedev, respectively. He reached the third round at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Frances Tiafoe. At the Italian Open, he started his campaign with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Jiri Lehecka in the first round.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Tsitsipas as the Greek won their only match 6-3, 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters in 2024.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller prediction
Tsitsipas has a 76 percent win rate on clay courts and five titles from thirteen finals on the surface. He is a former French Open finalist, having lost to Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller in 2021. The Greek is also a former finalist in Rome, as he lost against Djokovic 0-6, 6-7 (5) in 2022.
Including the Rio Open final this year, Muller has reached two clay-court finals in his career. The Frenchman also reached the final Grand Prix Hassan 2 in Morocco back in 2023, where he lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 2-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena.
Tsitsipas is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and a former finalist in Rome.
Pick- Tsitsipas to win in straight sets