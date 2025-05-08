Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Paul reacts after a point in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Italian Open. Paul is a serious contender on the main tour. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open and the Clay Court Championships in Houston. Despite a resilient effort against Jenson Brooksby, the American defeated him in three sets, 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) at ATP Houston.

Ad

Trending

Paul will enter Rome after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with excellent wins over João Fonseca and Karen Khachanov in the initial few rounds, but couldn't fend off Jack Draper. The Brit humbled Paul in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Bautista Agut in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut is a seasoned campaigner on the main tour. He's made an average start to the season by garnering early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami. He also participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to Casper Ruud in the second round.

Ad

Bautista Agut will enter Rome after an early exit in Madrid. He instantly made amends by defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the first round 6-4, 6-3. The Spaniard is making his eighth appearance in the Italian Open this week.

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is locked at 3-3. Paul won their most recent encounter in the Wimbledon Championships last year.

Ad

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul Roberto Bautista Agut

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Tommy Paul is an underrated player on clay. He was two wins away from clinching the title in Rome last year, but Nicolas Jarry stood in his way in the semifinal. The American has a neat all-around game and moves effortlessly on the court.

On the other hand, Bautista Agut has struggled to find his rhythm this year. The veteran has never passed the fourth round in his last seven appearances in Rome. He will feel positive after a strong performance against Arnaldi, but will need to keep at it again in the second round.

Ad

A tricky contest will be on the cards in Rome. Bautista Agut will try to keep the points short and exploit Paul's weaknesses on clay. If the American manages to anticipate well during this bout and sticks to his strengths, he should be able to advance to the third round.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More