Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Date: May 9, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview
Tommy Paul will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Italian Open. Paul is a serious contender on the main tour. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open and the Clay Court Championships in Houston. Despite a resilient effort against Jenson Brooksby, the American defeated him in three sets, 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) at ATP Houston.
Paul will enter Rome after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with excellent wins over João Fonseca and Karen Khachanov in the initial few rounds, but couldn't fend off Jack Draper. The Brit humbled Paul in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut is a seasoned campaigner on the main tour. He's made an average start to the season by garnering early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami. He also participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters and lost to Casper Ruud in the second round.
Bautista Agut will enter Rome after an early exit in Madrid. He instantly made amends by defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the first round 6-4, 6-3. The Spaniard is making his eighth appearance in the Italian Open this week.
Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two is locked at 3-3. Paul won their most recent encounter in the Wimbledon Championships last year.
Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Tommy Paul vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction
Tommy Paul is an underrated player on clay. He was two wins away from clinching the title in Rome last year, but Nicolas Jarry stood in his way in the semifinal. The American has a neat all-around game and moves effortlessly on the court.
On the other hand, Bautista Agut has struggled to find his rhythm this year. The veteran has never passed the fourth round in his last seven appearances in Rome. He will feel positive after a strong performance against Arnaldi, but will need to keep at it again in the second round.
A tricky contest will be on the cards in Rome. Bautista Agut will try to keep the points short and exploit Paul's weaknesses on clay. If the American manages to anticipate well during this bout and sticks to his strengths, he should be able to advance to the third round.
Pick: Paul to win in three sets.