Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (11) Tommy Paul vs (19) Tomas Machac

Date: May 12, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Tomas Machac preview

Paul in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul will take on Tomas Machac in the third round of the Italian Open.

Paul has significantly improved his game in the last few years. He's chalked up 18 wins from 25 matches this season, including semifinal runs in Dallas, Adelaide and Houston. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open but lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

The American entered Rome after a second round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a solid win against Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 64, 6-1, 6-4. Paul will be eager to make a valuable contribution on his fifth appearance in the Italian Open.

Machac in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Tomas Machac has been constantly improving his game on tour. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Dallas and captured his first title of the season in Acapulco. The Czech defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win the title in Acapulco, 7-6(6), 6-2.

Machac entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. He got back to winning ways by eliminating Learner Tien 6-4, 6-4, in the round of 64. Machac is making his first main draw appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Tommy Paul vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Machac leads the head-to-head against Paul 2-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Tommy Paul vs Tomas Machac odds

Tommy Paul vs Tomas Machac prediction

Machac with a trophy in the Mexican Open 2025 - Final - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda are the only seeded Americans remaining in the Italian Open. Their fellow countrymen Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz have all been eliminated in Rome. The 27-year-old reached the semifinals of the Italian Open last year, which could motivate him to do well this time around.

Tomas Machac, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting players in his division. The Czech came close to winning his maiden title in Geneva last year, but eventually opened his account at the 2025 Mexican Open. He will be eager to follow up with more titles on tour and make a deep run in Rome.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, an even contest will be on the cards at the Italian Open. Paul is known for his potent groundstrokes, especially from the backhand wing. He will be up against a tough contender in Machac, but should be able to dig deep and advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Paul to win in three sets.

