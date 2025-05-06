Italian Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio
Date: May 7, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio preview
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will face Camila Osorio in the first round of the Italian Open 2025.
Azarenka started her season at the Brisbane International, where she bowed out in the third round with a loss to Marie Bouzkova. She failed to clear the first hurdle of her next two tournaments. She snapped her losing skid with a comeback win over Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Azarenka was then shown the door by Iga Swiatek. She lost in the second round of her next couple of tournaments as well, going down to Zheng Qinwen and Karolina Muchova at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, respectively. She commenced her clay swing with a first-round exit from the Madrid Open, though she did reach the last four in doubles.
The early hardcourt swing was largely forgettable for Osorio. A quarterfinal showing at the Singapore Open was her best result. Her clay season commenced on a high with a successful title defense at the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota. It was her third title at the venue as well as her third career title.
Osorio extended her winning ways by beating Emiliana Arango in the first round of the Madrid Open. She was up against 28th seed Elise Mertens in the second round and lost to her in straight sets.
Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio head-to-head
Azarenka leads Osorio 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2022 in straight sets.
Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio prediction
Azarenka has struggled to get going this season. She has a 4-7 record for the year and hasn't won back-to-back matches. She was the runner-up in Rome in 2013 and reached the quarterfinals last year.
Osorio made a memorable start to her time on clay thanks to her title in Bogota, but suffered an early exit from the Madrid Open. She recorded her career-best result at the WTA 1000 level in Rome a couple of years ago. She made the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time here in 2023.
Azarenka and Osorio's previous and only encounter coincidentally also took place in Rome during the 2022 edition. The former World No. 1 eased through in straight sets back then. However, a repeat of that seems unlikely this time, given her form. The young Colombian will be favored to avenge her previous loss to her older rival on this occasion, based on their results this year.
Pick: Camila Osorio to win in straight sets.