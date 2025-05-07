Italian Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (26) Magdalena Frech
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Victoria Azarenka vs Magdalena Frech preview
Viktoria Azarenka will take on Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Italian Open.
Azarenka has yet to find her best form this year. She's chalked up five wins from 12 matches, including second-round appearances in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami. She also participated in the Australian Open but lost to Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets in the first round.
Azarenka entered Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. She got back to winning ways with a remarkable win against Camila Osorio, 6-2, 6-3. The Belarusian is making her 16th appearance in the Italian Open this week.
Meanwhile, Magdalena Frech has made a slow start to the season so far. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she's chalked up early exits in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian outfoxed her in Melbourne, 6-2,1-6, 6-2.
The Polish competitor will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Stuttgart and a third-round finish in Madrid. She started her campaign in Madrid by cruising past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro but was again humbled by Mirra Andreeva in the third round. The Russian defeated her in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.
Victoria Azarenka vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head
Azarenka leads the head-to-head against Frech 1-0. She defeated the Pole in the 2024 Qatar Open.
Victoria Azarenka vs Magdalena Frech odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Victoria Azarenka vs Magdalena Frech prediction
Victoria Azarenka has struggled to reach the quarterfinals of any event on tour this season. She is a former runner-up in Rome and will know how to go about her business in the second round.
On the other hand, Magdalena Frech has chipped in with consistent results, but not good enough to help her cause on tour. She's made a cautious start on clay and needs a deeper run to boost her confidence ahead of Paris.
While Azarenka has experience on her side, Frech is known for her efficient defensive skills and versatility on the court. Considering their results this year and record in Rome, the Belarusian will have a slight edge in this bout and should be able to advance to the third round.
Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets.