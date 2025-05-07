Italian Open 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini

Date: May 7, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini preview

Mboko in action at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

World No. 156 Victoria Mboko will take Arianna Zucchini in the first round of the Italian Open.

Trending

Mboko has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last couple of years. She reached the second round of the Miami Open, her best result this season. After cruising past Camila Osorio in the first round, she was eliminated by Paula Badosa in Miami.

The Canadian, making her first appearance in the Italian Open this year, will enter Rome after a first-round exit in Saint Malo. Despite a resilient performance against Olivia Gadecki, the Australian beat her 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Zucchini in action at the 2024 ITF World Tennis Tour - W75 Grado - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Arianna Zucchini has also played her tennis on the ITF circuit before. She will make her WTA main draw debut in the Italian Open this week. The youngster has had a modest season so far by winning a title in the ITF W15 in Monastir.

Zucchini will also make her first clay court appearance of the season in Rome. The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the ITF Tarvisio event in 2023, which is her best result on the surface.

Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini head-to-head

The duo have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Mboko won their only encounter in the 2024 Vienna Open qualifiers.

Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko Arianna Zucchini

Odds will be updated when available.

Victoria Mboko vs Arianna Zucchini prediction

Mboko in action at the 2024 ITF World Tennis Tour - W75 Saint-Gaudens - Source: Getty

Mboko put up a decent performance in Miami this year. She humbled the Colombian Osoria and almost secured an upset win against Badosa. The Canadian will look to take the positives and raise her level on tour.

Zucchini, on the other hand, has impressed on the ITF circuit over the last few years. She has a golden opportunity to announce herself in Rome and will be slightly nervous to feature at the highest level.

Both players have hardly found their bearings on the main tour. While Mboko is making her third main draw appearance, Zucchini will enter the WTA fold for the first time in her career.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Mboko will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Canadian showed her potential to adjust to the main tour and should be able to begin with a win in Rome.

Pick: Mboko to win in three sets.

