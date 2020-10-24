J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jennifer Brady preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jennifer Brady

Date: 24 October 2020

Tournament: J & T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm CEST, 7 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jennifer Brady preview

Aryna Sabalenka, the third seed at Ostrava, produced one of the greatest comebacks of the year in her quarterfinal clash against Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday. The Belarusian first lost 10 games in a row to go down 0-6, 0-4, but ended up winning in three sets with an extraordinary 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 scoreline.

It was the second incredible effort in a row from the World No. 12, who also had a tough opening match against Coco Gauff. The American had built a 3-0 lead in the decider, which then became 5-2, before Sabalenka came storming back to win 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2).

The 22-year-old has had something of a resurgence in the fall, after failing to build on her Qatar Open win earlier in the year. Sabalenka has now reached the semis in two of her last three tournaments.

From 0-6 0-4 40-Ad down, Aryna Sabalenka wins 12 games in a row to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6 6-4 6-0.



A virtual double bagel after being 5 points from receiving a double bagel. Comeback of the year. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) October 23, 2020

Jennifer Brady meanwhile came back from a set down in her quarterfinal too, downing Russia's Veronika Kudermetova with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. The American was also taken to three sets in her first round meeting against Dayana Yastremska, which she won 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-1.

Brady had a relatively easier time against Daria Kasatkina in the second round, beating the Russian 7-5, 6-2.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form on hardcourts this year. She won her maiden WTA singles title at the Top Seed Open in August, before making the semi-final at the US Open. This is Brady's fourth appearance in the semifinal of a singles tournament in 2020.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Jennifer Brady have not faced off on tour so far. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jennifer Brady prediction

As evidenced by her matches in Ostrava so far, Aryna Sabalenka is a fighter on the court. But when she's on her game, she rarely has to work hard to win points.

The Belarusian loves to dictate from the baseline and has powerful groundstrokes that allow her to finish any rally with a single swipe of her racket. Sabalenka also has an impressive serve, which he considers to be her biggest weapon.

Jennifer Brady has had encouraging results on hard courts this year

Jennifer Brady on her part is also an excellent server. She has already slammed 28 aces in the tournament, including 18 unreturned serves in the quarterfinal.

The American uses her big serve and forehand to execute her aggressive style of play, which is particularly effective on quick courts. But in Saturday's semifinal, she will be faced with a player who's equally powerful from the back of the court - if not more.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.