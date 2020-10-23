J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 23 October 2020

Tournament: J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm CEST, 11.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinal of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open on Friday.

Sabalenka comes into the quarterfinal after a thrilling three-set win over American teenage sensation Coco Gauff. The Belarusian dropped the first set 1-6 and trailed in the third set 0-3 and later 2-5, before finally winning 1-6 7-5 7-5.

The 22-year-old won her one and only title of the year in Doha. But following the resumption of the tour she has been unable to recreate that form, bowing out early in almost all of her tournaments since.

Sabalenka did manage to reach the semifinal at Strasbourg, but was beaten by eventual champion Elina Svitolina.

Sara Sorribes Tormo at Prague Open 2020

Sara Sorribes Tormo meanwhile has played plenty of matches over the last couple of months, but without too many significant results. Sorribes Tormo came into Ostrava on the back of an ITF title in Cagnes-sur-mer, but that was on her preferred surface of clay.

Advertisement

That said, the Spaniard would have gained some confidence from her run so far this week. Sorribes Tormo hasn't dropped a set in either the qualifiers or the main draw, defeating Magda Linette and Anett Kontaveit along the way.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

The match in Ostrava is the first between Aryna Sabalenka and Sara Sorribes Tormo on tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0 between the pair.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2020 French Open

Given her superior ranking and the fact that she has won a hardcourt title in 2020 already, Aryna Sabalenka holds the edge over Sara Sorribes Tormo in this match.

Sabalenka is one of the hardest hitters on the tour. Her aggressive style of play rarely lets up, and her big serve and flat groundstrokes are big assets on quick courts.

Sorribes Tormo on the other hand has a counterpunching game, with a topspin-laden forehand that makes her a formidable force on clay. If the Spaniard is to cause an upset on Friday, she will have to take advantage of Sabalenka's tendency to leak unforced errors due to her all-out attacking style.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.