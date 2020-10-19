J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020: Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: 20 October 2020

Tournament: J & T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Teenage sensation Coco 'Cori' Gauff has performed magnificently in the 2020 season so far. She has a win-loss record of 9-7 on the WTA tour this year, and will be aiming to continue her momentum in Ostrava.

Gauff had a decent claycourt swing, knocking out ninth seed Johanna Konta in the opening round of Roland Garros. Prior to that she also beat 2020 Australian Open quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur in straight sets at the Italian Open.

The 16-year-old player had made it to the semifinals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington earlier this year, which will give her some confidence as the tour returns to hardcourt in the fall.

Katerina Siniakova

Gauff's first-round opponent in Ostrava will be Katerina Siniakova. The Czech has had a decent clay swing herself this year, registering some significant wins over higher-ranked opponents.

Siniakova began her claycourt season with a win over Angelique Kerber in Italy. She then qualified for the Strasbourg quarterfinals, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Bernarda Pera along the way.

At Roland Garros, the 24-year-old recorded victories over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Lauren Davis before going down to Kiki Bertens in the third round.

As for her performances on the American hardcourts, Siniakova had suffered opening round exits at the Western & Southern Open as well as the US Open, losing to Kirsten Flipkens and Kaia Kanepi respectively.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova have never battled before on the WTA tour before, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Coco Gauff at Wimbledon last year

Katerina Siniakova has a potent backhand and good movement, both of which have been known to trouble her opponents on all surfaces. But Coco Gauff's agility and speed give her the edge in this encounter.

Gauff registered two clinical victories in the qualifying rounds, so she has momentum on her side too. But the one thing that could hurt her in this contest is her tendency to commit double faults.

In her US Open first-round match against Anastasija Sevastova, the teenager gifted 13 points to her opponent via double faults. If Gauff manages to keep that part of her game under control against Siniakova, she should be able to progress to the second round.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.