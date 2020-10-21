J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 22 October 2020

Tournament: J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Second seed Karolina Pliskova will look to get back to winning ways when she takes on Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020 on Thursday.

Pliskova started the year by successfully defending her title in Brisbane, but the Czech has failed to build on that momentum. The former World No. 1 has struggled in recent months, posting a shabby 6-4 win-loss record since the tour's resumption.

Four of those wins came on the clay courts of Rome, where she advanced to the final. A left thigh injury hampered her chances in the title clash and her struggles continued into the French Open, where she suffered a shock second-round defeat.

With nearly three weeks to recuperate, Karolina Pliskova would be raring to take the court in her home tournament.

Veronika Kudermetova

She will be in for a stern test against an opponent who defeated her in their last meeting. Veronika Kudermetova, who is ranked 47, had a 13-13 win-loss record heading into the Ostrava Open, but she has been performing at a high level at the WTA Premier tournament.

The 23-year-old Russian defeated the experienced Swiss Stefanie Voegele 7-6(3), 6-3 in the opening round of qualifying and followed it up with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Arantxa Rus.

In the first round of the main draw, she put on a stunning display against former World No. 19 Donna Vekic to pick up a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova and Veronika Kudermetova have split their two meetings on tour. Pliskova got the better of Kudermetova in Stuttgart two years ago but the Russian avenged that defeat with a 7-5, 6-4 win at the Western and Southern Open this year.

Karolina Pliskova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova has been striking the ball really well in this tournament, and that should give her a lot of confidence when she faces the crowd favourite Karolina Pliskova. Kudermetova can also draw inspiration from her win over the Czech just two months ago.

However, that was Pliskova's first match in six months and the World No. 6 was naturally rusty. She should be much better prepared to tackle the Russian in Ostrava, where the conditions are likely to aid her power-packed game.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in two tight sets.