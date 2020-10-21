J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Victoria Azarenka vs (Q) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 21 October 2020

Tournament: J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Match timing: Approx. 1.30 pm CEST, 5 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Victoria Azarenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Fourth seed Victoria Azarenka will start her campaign at the J & T Banka Ostrava Open against qualifier Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday.

The resurgent Azarenka will be looking to extend her excellent post-pandemic hardcourt form as she sets her sights on winning her second title of the season. With a 15-4 record since the season restart, the former World No. 1 is one of the biggest title contenders at this WTA Premier tournament.

In a fantastic turnaround, the two-time Australian Open champion rebounded from her first-round loss at Lexington to emerge victorious at the Western & Southern Open. She followed that up with yet another run to the final of the US Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in three sets.

The Belarusian is striking the ball with confidence again, just the way she used to when she was at her dominant best in 2012. The on-court movement is looking terrific too, as is her return game - something that Serena Williams found out the hard way in the US Open semifinal.

Victoria Azarenka's exploits have also taken her back to the top 15 in the world rankings. She now meets former doubles World No. 1 Barbora Krejcikova, which on paper sounds like a fairly straightforward assignment.

Barbora Krejcikova

The 24-year-old Krejcikova has had plenty of success in doubles, winning the French Open and the Wimbledon titles in 2018 alongside Katerina Siniakova. In mixed doubles too she has tasted glory twice - both times at the Australian Open.

However, her climb up the rankings ladder in singles has been very slow.

Krejcikova, who largely operates on the ITF circuit, finally managed to make an impact in singles recently. By beating seasoned veterans Barbora Strycova and Tsvetana Pironkova, the Czech made it to the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month - her first-ever second week appearance in singles at any Slam.

Krejcikova ultimately fell to eventual semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in three sets, but the run propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 85.

The Czech has since built on that result, registering a slew of wins in Ostrava. She pummelled Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-0 in the qualifiers before upsetting fourth seed Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 to book her main draw berth.

Then in an all-Czech first-round battle, Krejcikova beat compatriot Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-1 to set up a second-round showdown with Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting on the tour between Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

By sheer dint of form and experience, Victoria Azarenka has to be considered the overwhelming favorite in this clash.

After her second-round exit from Roland Garros, she got a break of around three weeks to recharge and prepare herself for the indoor hardcourt season. The Belarusian should be fresh and motivated to put up a strong performance as she begins her Ostrava campaign.

The pace and weight of shot coming from Azarenka's racquet will be different from any of the opponents Barbora Krejcikova has faced in the last three weeks. The Czech's serve needs to be on point too against a returner as good as Azarenka.

Krejcikova could use her variety and soft hands at the net to disrupt Azarenka's rhythm early on. But that is unlikely to help her much once the World No. 14 gets going.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.