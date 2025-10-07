Match Details
Fixture: (4) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Roanne, France
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis preview
Fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Open de Roanne against Stefanos Sakellaridis in the first round.
Struff's 2025 season has seen the German player lose more than he has won, as he has had 18 wins and 24 losses. His best runs on the main Tour included a couple of quarterfinal finishes in Marseille and Kitzbuhel, losing against the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Cazaux, respectively.
On the hard courts, Struff has won 10-13 win-loss record this year, with a quarterfinal appearance at Marseille. The German player also had a decent run at the US Open, where he won three qualifying matches and then reached the fourth round in the main draw, with wins over the likes of Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, before he lost against Novak Djokovic in straight sets.
Stefanos Sakellaridis has played all his matches on the ITF and Challenger Tour this year. The Greek player has won three ITF titles, winning two home events in Heraklion and one event in Monastir.
On the Challenger Tour, Sakellaridis has reached a couple of semifinals at the events in Zug and Istanbul, losing against the likes of Harold Mayot and Alex Molcan. At the Open de Roanne, he began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Alexis Gautier and a 7-6 (8), 6-1 win over Kenny de Schepper to enter the main draw.
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis prediction
Hard courts have not been the strongest surface for Struff, as he has a 46 percent win rate on the surface. He has not reached any hard-court final on the main Tour, and his only success on the surface is two titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Belgium back in 2016.
Sakellaridis has won a Challenger title on the hard courts in his home Challenger event this year, winning against Petros Tsitsipas in the final. He also has reached eight hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning three titles, all of which have come in 2025.
Given the gulf in their ranking and quality, Struff is the strong favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Struff to win in straight sets
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis betting tips
Tip 1: Result - Struff to win
Tip 2: Struff to win in straight sets
Tip 3: Sakellaridis not to win more than ten games in the match