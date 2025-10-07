Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP 100 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis preview

Struff in action (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Open de Roanne against Stefanos Sakellaridis in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Struff's 2025 season has seen the German player lose more than he has won, as he has had 18 wins and 24 losses. His best runs on the main Tour included a couple of quarterfinal finishes in Marseille and Kitzbuhel, losing against the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Cazaux, respectively.

On the hard courts, Struff has won 10-13 win-loss record this year, with a quarterfinal appearance at Marseille. The German player also had a decent run at the US Open, where he won three qualifying matches and then reached the fourth round in the main draw, with wins over the likes of Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, before he lost against Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Ad

Stefanos Sakellaridis has played all his matches on the ITF and Challenger Tour this year. The Greek player has won three ITF titles, winning two home events in Heraklion and one event in Monastir.

On the Challenger Tour, Sakellaridis has reached a couple of semifinals at the events in Zug and Istanbul, losing against the likes of Harold Mayot and Alex Molcan. At the Open de Roanne, he began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Alexis Gautier and a 7-6 (8), 6-1 win over Kenny de Schepper to enter the main draw.

Ad

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jan-Lennard Struff TBD TBD TBD Stefanos Sakellaridis TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis prediction

Hard courts have not been the strongest surface for Struff, as he has a 46 percent win rate on the surface. He has not reached any hard-court final on the main Tour, and his only success on the surface is two titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Belgium back in 2016.

Ad

Sakellaridis has won a Challenger title on the hard courts in his home Challenger event this year, winning against Petros Tsitsipas in the final. He also has reached eight hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning three titles, all of which have come in 2025.

Given the gulf in their ranking and quality, Struff is the strong favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Struff to win in straight sets

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Sakellaridis betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Struff to win

Ad

Tip 2: Struff to win in straight sets

Tip 3: Sakellaridis not to win more than ten games in the match

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More