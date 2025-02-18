Jannik Sinner doping ban: Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker & others defy public sentiment to support World No. 1 after WADA settlement

WADA handed Jannik Sinner a three-month doping suspension on Saturday, February 15. Soon afterward, several former and current pros felt that the punishment meted out to the World No. 1 was light.

The likes of Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka were the Italian's biggest detractors as they rued the lack of transparency in tennis. However, Sinner still had his share of supporters who believed in his innocence.

Here are the few players and pundits that have vouched for Jannik Sinner's character so far:

#7 Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet offered support for Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Richard Gasquet, who retired from pro tennis earlier this year, extended his sympathy to the World No. 1 and wished for an auspicious return for the 23-year-old. The former World No. 7 had himself escaped a long ban in 2009 after indirectly ingesting cocaine.

"Jannik is a great guy, he has a great personality and he is very nice on the court, he will be back soon, that is the most important thing," Richard Gasquet told Le Parisien (via the Tennis Gazette).

#6 Andrea Vavassori (Jannik Sinner's Davis Cup teammate)

Andrea Vavassori and Jannik Sinner guided Italy to two Davis Cup titles (Source: Getty)

Doubles World No. 8 Andrea Vavassori also offered a staunch defense for his countryman, alleging that those attacking the World No. 1 over his doping controversy were not well-versed.

"The ignorance of colleagues who attack Jannik is really annoying. It's clear that many tennis players, I say this without offense, have not studied much and therefore cannot understand what they read," Andrea Vavassori said (via Quindici Zero).

#5 Jack Draper

Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper have played doubles together in the past (Source: Getty)

World No. 16 Jack Draper, one of Jannik Sinner's closest friends on tour, believes that even if the Italian had taken banned substances, it certainly wasn't "intentional". The Brit also expressed concerns for the latter's mental health in light of the ban.

"I know Jannik, he’s a good friend. I am sure he wouldn’t have done anything intentional," Jack Draper told Sky Sports. "I don’t think this is good for the sport but he’ll be back shortly, I wish him all the best and I hope he’s going to be okay."

#4 Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini has also defended his fellow Italian (Source: Getty)

Matteo Berrettini went as far as to suggest that his fellow Italian Sinner was "the victim of a mistake" following the news of WADA's settlement with the World No. 1. The 29-year-old, who was ranked as high as sixth in the world in 2021, also maintained that his younger peer would leave the setback behind him soon.

"I'm only sorry for a guy like Sinner who, as the papers show, was the victim of a mistake. But Jannik is stronger than all of us… he'll be back," Matteo Berrettini told La Stampa. "I have always supported Sinner and believe that the positive tests were the result of a mistake. I can imagine that it is a difficult time for him."

#3 Boris Becker

Boris Becker has also commented on the controversy (Source: Getty)

Seven-time Major winner Boris Becker has also defended Jannik Sinner following his three-month doping ban. The German reposted Berrettini and Draper's comments on his social media handle on Monday, February 17.

In separate posts on X, the former World No. 1 also inferred that many in the tennis universe didn't understand that the amount of clostebol found in Sinner's system was not significant enough to enhance performance.

"Word," Boris Becker wrote on X in agreement with a fan who attached WADA's verdict on Jannik Sinner.

Expand Tweet

#2 Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud has also come out in the World No. 1's defense (Source: Getty)

World No. 5 Casper Ruud was one of the first top players to sympathize with his top-ranked peer. The Norwegian believes in the Italian's innocence while asserting that he remains "the best player in the world" regardless of the controversy surrounding him.

"I know Jannik very well. I’m with him. I think he’s a good guy. Of course, after this, he will still be the best player in the world," Casper Ruud told Le Parisien (via the Tennis Gazette).

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony at Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz could benefit from his rival Jannik Sinner's absence from the ATP Tour. When asked about the matter while speaking to Spanish media, the 21-year-old didn't speak negatively of the Italian.

"As for the sanction, there is little to say. Whether Jannik plays or not, we try to do well in every tournament because number one is an objective," Carlos Alcaraz told AS.

While Alcaraz has yet to speak in-depth on the topic, he extended his sympathy towards the World No. 1 last September while competing at the China Open.

"It is difficult for him. I know everyone is talking about it, the news is talking about it. Probably as he said before New York (US Open), people started to look at him in a different way," Carlos Alcaraz told the media in Beijing (via Times of India). "I don't know how it can be, but for sure I understand the position. I feel (for) him."

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be eager to replace his archrival from the World No. 1 position in the men's singles rankings later this year.

