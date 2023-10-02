Jannik Sinner falls sick at China Open, pukes mid-match against Grigor Dimitrov

Jannik Sinner had to give it all to get past Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinal of the 2023 China Open.

The Italian No. 1 broke Dimitrov early in the first set and maintained his advantage to take the lead, 6-4. Both men were even at the start of the second set until 3-3, when the Bulgarian found his groove to win the next three games on the trot to level the contest. Sinner was made to work hard for his win and managed to break the Dimitrov serve twice in the third set to win the contest, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The match lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes.

The grueling affair took its toll on the young Italian during the third set when he was spotted vomiting inside a garbage can during the changeover. Sinner has been suffering from a cold and stomach bug in Beijing, but it did not stop his progression into the semifinals.

After the match, Sinner shed some light on what led to him hurling his guts out on the court, saying that he might have eaten something that must not have agreed with his stomach.

"At one point I vomited, I probably ate something that made me sick," Sinner said, hinting towards food poisoning.

Sinner also faced physical troubles during his first-round match against Dan Evans on September 29 when he fell during the third set and was seen clutching his thigh afterward. However, this did not stop the Italian from ousting the Brit 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3. In the second round, the 22-year-old swept aside Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-2, 6-0.

Jannik Sinner sets up semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz at China Open

Jannik Sinner pictured at China Open

Two of the brightest talents on the ATP Tour will go head-to-head in the semifinal at the China Open as Jannik Sinner will face off against Carlos Alcaraz to book a spot in the title contest of the ATP 500 event. The match was highly anticipated even before the tournament began and will be played on October 3. Both players have won 3 matches against each other on the ATP Tour.

In their last contest at the Miami Open, Jannik Sinner outlasted the Spaniard in three sets. However, a lot has changed since then. Alcaraz has lifted his second Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, the World No. 6 has finally grabbed his hands on an ATP 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has so far faced little trouble in his maiden tournament in China. As the No. 1 seed, he has won all his matches in straight sets. The 20-year-old has bettered Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Musetti, and Casper Ruud in Beijing.

The other semifinal at the China Open will be played between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.