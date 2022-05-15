"Jannik Sinner is phenomenal in his head and physique, but Carlos Alcaraz is more complete" - Paolo Bertolucci

Former Italian tennis player Paolo Bertolucci recently compared Jannik Sinner to Carlos Alcaraz, opining that the Spaniard is a "more complete" player.

Sinner and Alcaraz represent a new generation of tennis players looking to make their mark and usurp the established names in the sport. Alcaraz is currently the World No. 6 after enjoying a phenomenal season where he has won four titles, including two Masters 1000 events. Sinner, meanwhile, is ranked No. 13 after breaking into the top 10 at the end of last year.

Bertulluci, who has been watching both youngsters closely, feels that while Sinner has a great mentality and strong physique, he doesn't have the same power as Alcaraz.

When asked how he felt about his younger countryman in a chat with Il Napolista, Bertolucci began by saying that Sinner was very good but chose to initiate a comparison with the Spanish teen sensation.

"Very good! But Alcaraz is more complete," Bertolucci said. "Jannik is phenomenal in his head and physique, but he doesn't have the same power, maybe even the weight of the ball. And the flying game and the damping."

The two youngsters have met only once on the ATP tour, with Alcaraz winning 7-6(1) 7-5 at the 2021 Paris Masters. They also met at a Challenger event in Spain in 2019, with Alcaraz emerging victorious in three sets.

"I hope Jannik made the right choice" - Paulo Bertolucci on Jannik Sinner's decision to split with longtime coach Riccardo Piatti

Jannik Sinner in action at the 2022 Italian Open

Jannik Sinner, who recently chose to split with longtime coach Riccardo Piatti, is now under the tutelage of Simone Vagnozzi. The young Italian won six ATP titles during his stint with Piatti.

During the interview, Bertolucci said he hoped Sinner made the right decision. He also opined that the World No. 13 needed time to progress and that he wasn't as proficient in advancing to the net as Alcaraz is.

"Piatti had his path in mind, I hope Jannik made the right choice. He needs time, the net is not his habitat while for Alcaraz it is. But on the other hand, there is only one number one," Bertolucci said.

In a recent interview with La Repubblica, Sinner opened up about the reasons behind his decision to part ways with his former coach.

"I did what I thought was good for me, even if the decision was not easy to take," he said. "With Riccardo, we did an incredible job."

"I left home at 13 to go there, I made it to the top-10," he continued.

"With Simone, things are going very well," he added. "I feel like I’ve known him for a long time. He has personality and I think he can give me what I’m looking for."

