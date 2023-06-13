Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libéma Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Libéma Open 2023

Round: 2nd round (Round of 16)

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Date: June 14

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €750,950

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik preview

Jannik Sinner in action at 2023 French Open

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner is set to clash with World No. 47 Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Libéma Open 2023. This match marks Sinner's grass-court season debut, and his historical edge over Bublik may bolster his confidence.

Sinner has recently been trying to regain his footing after an unexpected exit in the second round of the French Open in the midst of a season plagued by fitness concerns. Sinner’s past performances on grass have been mixed.

Despite a noteworthy quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon last season, he suffered an early exit at Eastbourne 2022 and first-round eliminations in the two grass-court tournaments he participated in during 2021.

On the other hand, Alexander Bublik has begun his journey at the Libéma Open on a positive note with a crucial victory over David Goffin.

The match was fraught with difficulties, yet Bublik prevailed with a 7-5, 7-5 victory, which was vital given his 11-20 win-loss record this season. Bublik demonstrated resilience, overturning the match in his favor despite losing his serve twice and trailing in both sets.

Sinner has achieved seven wins and three losses in his last ten matches. He clinched the first set in nine of those, with an average of 27.8 games played per match and a win ratio of 16.1 games. He recorded three victories each with a scoreline of 2-0 and 2-1, with no 2-0 defeats and two 2-1 losses.

Bublik's track record from the previous ten matches indicates an equal number of victories and losses. He succeeded in winning the first set five times, with an average game count of 26.7 per match and winning 12.5 games on average. His performance shows three 2-0 wins and two 2-1 victories, while his losses comprise two 2-0 and two 2-1 setbacks.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Jannik Sinner holds a perfect 2-0 record against Alexander Bublik. Their initial face-off took place in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in March 2021, where Sinner triumphed 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4. Later that month, they battled once more in Miami, with Sinner again emerging victorious, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik odds

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik plays a backhand at Internazionali BNL D'Italia

In spite of his spotless record against Bublik, this match at the Libema Open 2023 could be Sinner's most challenging yet. Alexander Bublik is a well-rounded player, known for his strong serve and powerful hits, and his underarm serve often catches rivals off guard.

Conversely, Sinner's game is distinctly aggressive, with minimal weak spots. Particularly, his backhand is hailed as one of the best globally. The 21-year-old Italian's capacity to craft acute forehand angles, combined with his noteworthy foot speed, adds to his tactical arsenal. However, he often starts slow on grass courts.

Given their past face-offs and considering their individual strengths and weaknesses, Sinner seems to have the upper hand in this game. Nonetheless, he should not overlook Bublik's potential, particularly his serve and groundstrokes, which can be game-changers on grass.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.

