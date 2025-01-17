Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | Australian Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN and Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN and RDS | Australia - 9Now and Stan Sport | India - Sony Network

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron preview

Sinner in action at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Marcos Giron in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open on Saturday, January 18.

Sinner enjoyed great success last year as he won eight titles, including two Grand Slams. He finished the season on a high, winning the ATP Finals and the year-end No. 1 spot. At the year-end tournament, the Italian cruised to the final without dropping a set. He then defeated Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 6-4, in the title clash.

Sinner commenced the new season at the Australian Open. The Italian started off his title defense with a 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1 first-round win over Nicolas Jarry. He then fought from a set down against Tristan Schoolkate to win the second round, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Giron also performed well in 2024. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 37 in August. His 2025 season started at the Adelaide International. The American defeated Aleksandar Vukic and Denis Shapovalov before falling to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal.

In Melbourne, Giron opened his campaign with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 7-5 win against Yannick Hanfmann in the first round. He then defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, to reach the third round. Across both matches, the American showed great composure during pressure points, preventing multiple sets from heading into tiebreaks.

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

This will be their second meeting on the tour. The head-to-head stands 1-0 in favor of Sinner, who defeated Giron, 7-6(7), 6-2, in their previous face-off at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (-110) Marcos Giron +1200 -1.5 (+1600) Under 30.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2025 Adelaide International (Source: Getty)

Sinner will be confident about defending his title at the Melbourne Major, given his current form and dominance across hardcourts. Seven of his eight titles last year have come on hardcourts. The Italian has only dropped one set in his previous 11 matches.

Giron's wins so far in Melbourne have not been the most convincing. However, the American stepped up when it mattered. His serves were effective as he won 17 aces across the two matches. But it has to be noted that his opponents were able to hit more aces on both occasions. This could prove costly against Sinner, who has a deadly serve.

Jannik Sinner is clearly the favorite heading into this third-round fixture. It will be an uphill task for Giron to overpower the Italian's strong serve, backhand, and agility.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

