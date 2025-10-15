Japan Women's Open 2025 Day 4 predictions: Women's singles matches ft. Ann Li vs Rebecca Sramkova, Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi

The Japan Women's Open is part of the WTA 250 series this year. The first three days of the event have been entertaining so far.

Ad

Top seed Naomi Osaka survived a minor scare against Suzan Lamens in the second round. She defeated the Dutchwoman in three sets, 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu struggled to register her first main tour win in Asia. Despite a resilient performance against Viktorija Golubic, the Swiss player outfoxed her, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

With quarterfinal spots up for grabs, let's look at the line and predictions for Day Four in the Japan Women's Open.

Ad

Trending

1) Ann Li vs Rebecca Sramkova

Li is the seventh seed in the Japan Women's Open - Source: Getty

First up, Ann Li will face Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Japan Women's Open.

Ad

Li is knocking on the door to make a significant impact this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Singapore and Cleveland, she also reached the third round in New York. The American started her campaign by cruising past Varvara Gracheva in the first round, 6-4, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sramkova has had a promising season this year. After a semifinal finish in Nottingham, she reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey and a second round in Wuhan. The Slovakian started her campaign by breezing past Joanna Garland, 6-3, 6-1.

Ad

Both players have been determined to do well this year. Li has slightly better results on tour, which will give her the edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Li to win in three sets.

2) Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi

Fernandez at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Fernandez was rewarded for her persistence with a title-winning run in Washington. She's been in decent form since then, amassing third-round exits in Shanghai and Beijing. The Canadian began her campaign with a solid win against Hailey Baptiste, 6-2, 7-5.

Ad

Galfi, on the contrary, has been clinical in Osaka so far. She entered the main draw of the Japan Women's Open via the qualifiers and then brushed aside Alycia Parks in the first round. The Hungarian has yet to drop a set this week.

Galfi's determined run could make this a close encounter in the second round. However, Fernandez should be able to find her level and solve this bout.

Predicted Winner: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

Ad

3) Elise Mertens vs Tereza Valentova

Predicted Winner: Mertens to win in straight sets.

4) Viktorija Golubic vs Marie Bouzkova

Predicted Winner: Bouzkova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More