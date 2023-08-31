Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, September 1

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera preview

US Open Tennis

World No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko will take on World No. 73 Bernarda Pera in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The Lativian has had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 30 wins from 46 matches, including a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the qaurterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a second round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a hardfought win over Jasmine Paolini and followed it up with another resilient performance against Elina Avanesyan. Ostapenko outlasted the Russian in an absorbing three-set contest 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

On the other hand, Bernarda Pera has had a modest season so far, amassing 20 wins from 41 matches and quarterfinal runs at the Hobart International, Hamburg European Open and the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She also reached the fourth round at the French Open.

The 28-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a four-match losing streak, making early exits in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati. However, she steadied the ship in New York, outfoxing the likes of Veronika Kudermetova and Xiyu Wang en route the third round.

Pera secured an exceptional comeback win against Wang in the second round 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pera leads the head-to-head against Ostapneko 1-0. She defeated her at the 2019 Baltic Open in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -550 +1.5(-1600) Over 20.5(-105) Bernarda Pera +360 -1.5(+650) Under 20.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Jelena Ostapenko and Bernarda Pera are set to face off in a gripping third-round encounter at the 2023 US Open. Both players will be eager to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the round of 16.

Ostapenko, currently ranked 21st in the world, is known for her explosive groundstrokes and aggressive playing style. Her powerful shots, particularly her forehand, could be devastating when she finds her rhythm.

The Lativian's ability to dictate play and hit winners from all areas of the court will put pressure on Pera's defensive skills. If she can maintain consistency and minimize unforced errors, Ostapenko has a strong chance of overpowering her opponent.

On the other hand, Pera possesses a solid defensive game and decent court coverage skills. Her ability to turn defense into offense will be crucial against Ostapenko's aggressive onslaught. The American lacks the power to finish points at times, but covers it up with her smart decision-making skills. If Pera can maintain her composure and exploit her opponent's weaknesses early during their bout, she has a decent chance to cause an upset.

Ostapenko's powerful gameplay can be overwhelming, but Pera's defensive prowess and ability to extend rallies will test the Lativian's fitness. Despite this, considering their recent form and success on hardcourts, Ostapenko holds a slight edge.

Fans can expect a closely contested match in the third round of the US Open. Pera will challenge Ostapenko with her best performance, yet the latter's firepower and hardcourt record might give her the upper hand.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.