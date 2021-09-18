Luxembourg Open 2021: Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (7) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: 18 September 2021

Tournament: Luxembourg Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kockelscheuer, Luxembourg

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Jelena Ostapenko is looking to reach her second final of the season as well as defend her title.

Defending champion and third seed Jelena Ostapenko battled past eighth seed Alize Cornet 7-6(6), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Luxembourg Open. The Latvian will take on seventh seed Liudmila Samsonova on Saturday for a spot in the final.

The first set between Cornet and Ostapenko had quite a few momentum shifts, with both players failing to hold serve early. Cornet then broke Ostapenko in the ninth game of the first set to go 5-4 up, but failed to serve it out.

The Frenchwoman even had a set point in the ensuing tie-break, but couldn't capitalize. Ostapenko refused to buckle under pressure and claimed the opener 8-6 in the tie-break.

The second set was pretty straightforward, with the Latvian dominating her opponent to secure her eighth consecutive win in Luxembourg, a streak which started in 2019.

Liudmila Samsonova won the Berlin Open this year.

Liudmila Samsonova, meanwhile, easily dispatched top seed and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-4 in her quarter-final encounter. It marked her second consecutive win over the Swiss, having defeated her in the Berlin Open earlier this year.

Samsonova has not dropped a set throughout the tournament, with her toughest challenge coming in the second round, where she defeated Oceane Dodin in two close tie-breaks.

The Russian is in the midst of a breakout season, having won her first title and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Ostapenko leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The Latvian won their only previous encounter at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

Ostapenko in action at the 2021 Eastbourne Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Ostapenko has been playing her usual brand of aggressive tennis but she has shown remarkable restraint in this tournament. Her serve, which is usually a liability, has been steady all week.

Samsonova is a talented player and has the tools to provide a stiff challenge to Ostapenko. But considering the way the Latvian has been playing, she should have enough in the tank to power past her opponent.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram