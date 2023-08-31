Match Details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, September 1

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

US Open Tennis

Jennifer Brady will square off against former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

After being sidelined for over two years due to a knee injury, the American made a heartfelt return to the main tour in July. Since then, she has amassed five victories out of nine matches, including second-round finishes at both the Citi Open and the Canada Open.

The 28-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a resilient win over Kimberly Birrel and then overpowered Magda Linette in the second round. Brady outlasted the 24th seed in three sets 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

US Open Tennis

On the other hand, Caroline Wozniacki came out of a three-year retirement to mark a sensational return to women's tennis in August. Since then, she has chalked up three wins from five matches and a second-round appearance at the Canada Open.

The Dane entered the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She kicked off her campaign with a commanding win over Tatiana Barkova and then stunned the 11th seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Wozniacki outplayed the Czech veteran Kvitova in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

The head-to-head between Brady and Wozniacki is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jennifer Brady +100 -1.5(+210) Under 21.5(-110) Caroline Wozniacki -125 +1.5(-300) Over 21.5(-130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

US Open Tennis

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Wozniacki will face off in a battle of determination and skill in a highly-anticipated third-round match at the 2023 US Open. Both players have overcome significant challenges to reach this stage, making this encounter even more intriguing.

Brady's return to the main tour after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury has been nothing short of inspiring. Her recent victories demonstrate her ability to adjust quickly at a high level.

The American is known for her powerful groundstrokes and offensive style of play. Against Wozniacki, she will likely rely on her potent serve and forehand to put pressure on her opponent.

Wozniacki's return to professional tennis after a three-year retirement has been met with excitement from fans worldwide. Known for her defensive skills and exceptional court coverage, the Dane's game revolves around consistency and counterpunching. Her brilliant win against Petra Kvitova showcased her ability to outmaneuver opponents and capitalize on their errors.

While Wozniacki's defensive skills and experience cannot be underestimated, she may struggle against Brady's aggressive approach. The Dane will need to rely on her court coverage skills to frustrate her opponent and force errors. If she holds her nerve in crucial moments, Wozniacki could turn the tide in her favor.

The third-round clash between Jennifer Brady and Caroline Wozniacki promises to be an enthralling encounter. Both players will be determined to stay alive in the tournament and will bring their A-game to the court.

While Brady may have a slight advantage due to her recent form, Wozniacki's experience in Major tournaments and resilience might see her through to the fourth round of the US Open.

Pick: Wozniacki to win in straight sets.