Jessica Pegula feels like she often flies under the radar compared to her Top-3 rankings colleagues Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur because of their more appealing "stories." The World No. 3 admitted that her personality also plays a role in her garnering less attention than Swiatek and Jabeur, but it is primarily down to the fact that their stories "grab more attention." Having said that, however, Pegula is glad about that, as she personally prefers to be under the radar.

The American No. 1 began her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian, continuing her stellar run of form at the United Cup, where she beat Swiatek. Building on her career-best 2022 season, the 28-year-old is now expected to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title this year.

After her dominant win on a bright Monday morning in Melbourne, Pegula was asked whether she agreed with the prevailing sentiment that she "sneaks up" on other top players and in big tournaments despite having a steady rise over the past few seasons. The American replied in the affirmative.

"Oh, maybe. Yeah, I think maybe a little bit. I think also just my personality, I think my age," Jessica Pegula said in a post-match press conference.

She then went on to explain why she feels she is being underestimated. Pegula feels people often tend to talk more about Jabeur's achievements, which include reaching two Grand Slam finals last season, because of her background, which makes her a trailblazer in many ways. As far as Swiatek is concerned, Pegula believes the World No. 1's incredible success at a very young age plays a role in her getting more of the spotlight.

"You know, I think girls like Iga or Ons, I feel like maybe their stories are a little bit more, I don't know, grab more attention," Pegula continued. "Ons, for what she's doing for the region she comes from in Africa and all that stuff, and then obviously she made two slam finals as well."

"Iga obviously being younger and bursting onto the scene and winning crazy match win streaks. I guess those maybe grab more attention probably than me," she added.

Having said that, the Buffalo native has no concerns with being under the radar. She believes it fits her personality better, adding that it helps her if she does not get a bit too much attention.

"I definitely think I have just kind of been a little bit under the radar, but I don't mind that," Pegula expressed. "I think that fits me and my personality as well. I don't think I do too many things to really grab a ton of attention. So, yeah, maybe. But I think it's fitting."

"To me, that was like the final" - Jessica Pegula on beating Iga Swiatek at United Cup 2023

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2023 United Cup.

Jessica Pegula reflected on her dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Iga Swiatek at the United Cup during the press conference, terming it a "flawless" performance on her end. The American star treated the semifinal tie as the final itself, as she believed the USA and Poland were the two best teams in the tournament, and beating Swiatek made things a lot more comfortable going forward and into the final against Italy.

Pegula also felt as if Swiatek was not as comfortable with the conditions and the court as she was.

"I felt like I played pretty flawless in a way," Jessica Pegula stated. "It was just one of those matches where I really liked the conditions there and I was feeling it. She maybe wasn't totally comfortable yet with the courts and the conditions."

"I think I just played a really high level. And to me, that was like the final, so not that I knew we were going to beat Italy, but I thought maybe we were like the two best teams all around in that event."

Jessica Pegula and Swiatek could once again face each other in the semifinals in Australia, having been placed in the same half of the Australian Open draw. After starting her campaign on a confident note, Pegula will face the winner of the match between teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. Meanwhile, Swiatek will begin her campaign on Tuesday against Jule Niemeier.

