Jiangxi Open 2023 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Leylah Fernandez vs Xiaodi You

Players will fight it out for a spot in the quarterfinals on day 4 of the 2023 Jiangxi Open.

The tournament has already witnessed quite a few upsets. Beatriz Haddad Maia and Magda Linette, the top two seeds, were shown the door in the first round itself. Fourth seed Wang Xinyu and sixth seed Anna Blinkova also did not make it past the opening hurdle.

Camila Osorio bested eighth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Wednesday. Third seed Marie Bouzkova now remains the highest ranked player left in the draw.

Leylah Fernandez and Katerina Siniakova are a couple of big names in the fray on Thursday. Here's a look at the predictions for the matches scheduled on day 4 of the Jiangxi Open:

#1 - Leylah Fernandez vs Xiaodi You

Fernandez nabbed her first title in over a year at last week's Hong Kong Open. She kicked off her campaign at the Jiangxi Open with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Hanyu Guo. The Canadian was in control for most of the match, but faced some resistance while trying to finish the match.

You came through the qualifiers and sent sixth seed Anna Blinkova packing in the first round. She won the match in a decisive manner too as she scored a 6-1, 6-1 win. It marked her first main draw win at the WTA level this year.

After a season full of tough results, Fernandez seems to be playing at a high level. She's on a six-match winning streak at the moment as well. You hasn't done too much damage on the WTA tour so far and shouldn't pose a threat to the Canadian's chances of advancing further.

Predicted winner: Leylah Fernandez

#2 - Varvara Gracheva vs Katerina Siniakova

Varvara Gracheva is the seventh seed at the Jiangxi Open.

Gracheva defeated Kamila Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Jiangxi Open. The last few months have been quite tough for her as she has won just five matches, including her opener here, since the start of July.

Siniakova made it past Yuhan Wang with a 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. While she lost to Fernandez in the final of the Hong Kong Open last week, the Czech will be eager to build upon her run from last week.

Since her fourth round exit from the Miami Open, Gracheva has won consecutive matches just once. Siniakova''s the more in-form player heading into this encounter and will be the favored to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Katerina Siniakova

#3 - Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Valeria Savinykh

While Sasnovich started her run at the Jiangxi Open with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Kuzmova, Savinykh had to work hard to get over the finish line. The latter defeated second seed Magda Linette in three sets to score the best win of her career.

Savinykh mainly grinds it out on the lower levels of competition and her experience on the WTA tour is rather limited. But this is a great opportunity for her to reach her second quarterfinal at the WTA level.

Sasnovich is the more experienced player in this match, but is equally volatile. She's known to lose matches from a winning position from time to time. If the Belarusian is able to keep it together, she could find herself going through to the next round.

Predicted winner: Aliaksandra Sasnovich

#4 - Laura Siegemund vs Ulrikke Eikeri

Laura Sigemund has already reached the doubles quarterfinal at the Jiangxi Open.

Eikeri lost in the qualifying rounds of the Jiangxi Open, but got a second lease of life as a lucky loser. She faced Kaja Juvan in the first round and won the match following her opponent's retirement in the second set.

Siegemund upset fourth seed and home favorite Wang Xinyu 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the second round here. She also won her opener in doubles alongside Vera Zvonareva to make the last eight. The two are fighting for a spot at the WTA Finals in doubles and need to win the title to make it happen.

For now, Siegemund will be more focused on her singles match. She reached the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open last week, that too as a qualifier. Eikeri is exclusively a doubles specialist, so the German will be backed to make it to the next round.

Predicted winner: Laura Siegemund