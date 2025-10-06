Jinan Open 2025: Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Bernard Tomic vs (4) Dalibor Svrcina

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Jinan Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Jinan, China

Category: ATP 125 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 200,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina preview

Tomic in action (Getty)

Former Top-20 player Bernard Tomic is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Jianan Open against fourth-seeded Dalibor Svrcina in the first round.

2025 has not been a great year for Tomic on the main Tour, as the Australian player could qualify for the main draw at the Mallorca Championships. He won his first-round match against Rinki Hijikata, but lost against Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round. He could not qualify for any of the main draws at the Majors, and his last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of qualifying.

Tomic's success in 2025 has come on the Challenger Tour, as he reached two Challenger finals in Lexington and Barranquilla. He lost against Zachary Svajda in Lexington and had to retire from his final against Arthur Ferry in Barranquilla. He also reached two more Challenger semifinals in Nottingham and Shanghai, and had five more quarterfinal finishes.

Dalibor Svrcina's best result in 2025 was reaching the quarterfinal at the Hangzhou Open as a lucky loser, getting knocked out by Alexander Bublik. In his last event was the Shanghai Masters, Svrcina qualified for the main draw and won his first-round match against Wu Yibing via retirement, before losing 1-6, 1-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the next round.

Svrcina has been in great form on the Challenger Tour, winning three titles in Pune, Barletta, and Cancun. He also had a runner-up finish at the Poznan Challenger, losing against Filip Misolic, and reached three other semifinals in Chennai, Naples, and Monza.

Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina head-to-head

The two players are yet to meet on the Main Tour, but Svrcina won a Challenger match 6-3, 6-4 in New Delhi against Tomic last year.

Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bernard Tomic TBD TBD TBD Dalibor Svrcina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina prediction

Hard courts have been Tomic's best surface as he has a 54 percent win rate on them. He has reached six finals on the surface, winning four titles, the last of which came at the 2018 Chengdu Open, where he won against Fabio Fognini in the final.

Svrcina has yet to win a title on the main Tour, but he has had success on the Challenger Tour, winning five titles from nine finals. Of those five titles, two have come on hard courts in Pune and Cancun this year.

Svrcina is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is one of the top seeds and has won multiple titles on the Challenger Tour this year.

Pick- Svrcina to win in three sets

Bernard Tomic vs Dalibor Svrcina betting tips

Tip 1: Result-Svrcina to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: Match to go atleast 23 games

