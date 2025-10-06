Jinan Open 2025: Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Laslo Djere vs Coleman Wong

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Jinan Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Jinan, China

Category: ATP 125 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $200,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere preview

Djere has won two ATP Challenger titles to date | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Laslo Djere will face Hong Kong's Coleman Wong in the first round of the 2025 Jinan Open on Tuesday (October 7).

Ad

Trending

Far removed from his best years that saw the Serb reach a career-high singles ranking of 27 in 2019, Djere is in dire need of some redemption at this week's 125-level event in Jinan. Although the 30-year-old won his third career title against all odds at the Chile Open in March, he has since dropped seven of his last eight main-draw matches on the ATP Tour.

The World No. 82 will receive plenty of resistance from his younger opponent Wong in their first-round clash at the Jinan Open. The 21-year-old reached the third round of the US Open last month as a qualifier, falling to 15th-seeded Andrey Rublev in five sets.

Ad

While he has since gone 1-3 in competitive matches, which include qualifying and Davis Cup Finals qualifying matches, the World No. 160 is one of the outside favorites to go deep in Jinan this week. Interestingly, Djere and Wong have both never played at the Jinan Open before.

Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djere leads Wong 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Serb downed the Hong Kongese in the first round of last year's Miami Open in two tight sets.

Ad

Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Coleman Wong -175 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-110) Laslo Djere +125

+1.5 (-200) Under 22.5 (-130)



Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere prediction

Fast-rising Wong has finished runner-up at a Challenger four times| Image Source: Getty

While Djere is an ATP veteran with three tour-level and two Challenger-level titles to his name, the third seed's current form doesn't inspire much confidence in his game. That said, he is a dependable shotmaker from both wings and is sure to take Wong to the distance.

Ad

The unseeded 21-year-old, meanwhile, is one of the most explosive players from the baseline currently, with his cross-court forehand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal. Provided Wong puts together a high first-serve percentage, the match could end up going his way as he has better endurance and shot tolerance than his older opponent.

Pick: Wong to win in three sets.

Coleman Wong vs Laslo Djere betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Wong to win in three sets.

Ad

Tip 2: Djere to win at least 12 games.

Tip 3: Match to last at least 25 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More