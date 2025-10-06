Jinan Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Jinan Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Jinan Olympic Sports Center, China

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $200,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot preview

Mackenzie McDonald will take on Harold Mayot in the first round of the Jinan Open.

McDonald has had a tough season so far. After a runner-up finish in San Diego (challenger), he reached the last 16 in Rosmalen and Chengdu. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jan Lennard Struff in the first round.

McDonald will enter Jinan after a semifinal appearance in Jingshan and a first-round exit in Shanghai. Alex Bolt eliminated him in Jingshan, and Quentin Halys defeated him in Shanghai. The 30-year-old will be eager to make a deep run in Jinan.

Mayot at the ABN AMRO Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Harold Mayot has had a quiet season so far. After a second-round exit in Madrid, he secured a runner-up finish in Zug (Challenger) and reached the semifinals in Manacor (Challenger). The Frenchman also participated in the US Open qualifiers, but lost to Jesper De Jong in the second round.

Mayot will enter Jinan after a short stint in Shanghai. He started his campaign with a Fajing Sun, but couldn't make his mark against Alejandro Tabilo. The Chilean defeated him in the second qualification round, 6-3, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald -165 -2.5(-120) Over 22.5(-120) Harold Mayot +137 +2.5(-120) Under 22.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by OddsChecker.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot prediction

Despite inconsistent results this year, McDonald has been pushing his limits on tour. He's known for his technical ability on the court, but lacks the tactical acumen against higher-ranked opponents. The American is the sixth seed in Jinan and one of the favorites to make a deep run at the event.

Mayot, on the other hand, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2025. He seems to be sharpening his skills before playing a full schedule on the main tour. The 23-year-old has a powerful all-around game but lacks the composure to win close matches on the court.

Considering their recent results and match fitness on tour, McDonald will have a slight edge in this round. The American should be able to use his experience and fend off a tricky opponent in Jinan.

Pick: McDonald to win in three sets.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: McDonald to make a comeback after losing the first set.

