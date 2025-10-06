Jinan Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot
Date: October 7, 2025
Tournament: Jinan Open
Round: First Round
Venue: Jinan Olympic Sports Center, China
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $200,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot preview
Mackenzie McDonald will take on Harold Mayot in the first round of the Jinan Open.
McDonald has had a tough season so far. After a runner-up finish in San Diego (challenger), he reached the last 16 in Rosmalen and Chengdu. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jan Lennard Struff in the first round.
McDonald will enter Jinan after a semifinal appearance in Jingshan and a first-round exit in Shanghai. Alex Bolt eliminated him in Jingshan, and Quentin Halys defeated him in Shanghai. The 30-year-old will be eager to make a deep run in Jinan.
Meanwhile, Harold Mayot has had a quiet season so far. After a second-round exit in Madrid, he secured a runner-up finish in Zug (Challenger) and reached the semifinals in Manacor (Challenger). The Frenchman also participated in the US Open qualifiers, but lost to Jesper De Jong in the second round.
Mayot will enter Jinan after a short stint in Shanghai. He started his campaign with a Fajing Sun, but couldn't make his mark against Alejandro Tabilo. The Chilean defeated him in the second qualification round, 6-3, 6-4.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot odds
All odds are sourced by OddsChecker.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot prediction
Despite inconsistent results this year, McDonald has been pushing his limits on tour. He's known for his technical ability on the court, but lacks the tactical acumen against higher-ranked opponents. The American is the sixth seed in Jinan and one of the favorites to make a deep run at the event.
Mayot, on the other hand, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2025. He seems to be sharpening his skills before playing a full schedule on the main tour. The 23-year-old has a powerful all-around game but lacks the composure to win close matches on the court.
Considering their recent results and match fitness on tour, McDonald will have a slight edge in this round. The American should be able to use his experience and fend off a tricky opponent in Jinan.
Pick: McDonald to win in three sets.
Mackenzie McDonald vs Harold Mayot betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: McDonald to make a comeback after losing the first set.