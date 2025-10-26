Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Swiss Indoors, Basel 2025 final

Match Details

Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: October 26, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors 2025

Round: Final

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,523,145

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Joao Fonseca of Brazil will take on eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the final of Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday, October 26.

Fonseca beat the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 in the round of 32. He then got a walkover against Jakub Mensik without hitting a ball in the next round. The Brazilian got another walkover against Denis Shapovalov while he was ahead 3-6, 6-3, 4-1 in the quarterfinals. He then beat Jaume Munar 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina defeated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6(2), 6-4 in the round of 32. In the round of 16 he beat Jenson Brooksby 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-5. The Spaniard received a walkover against Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals after winning the first set through a tie-break. He got another walkover against Ugo Humbert of France while leading 7-6, 3-1 in the semifinal.

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The two players have clashed with each other once so far, with Fonseca winning the match. The Brazilian thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina is the more experienced player of the two. However, Fonseca is one of the most exciting young talents in the game. The Brazilian has already broken into the top 50 in the world and has a very powerful backhand and serve.

The 19-year-old can definitely put Davidovich Fokina's backhand under a stiff test by playing his crosscourt backhand repeatedly. The Brazilian will fancy his chances of hitting through the Spaniard repeatedly with powerful groundstrokes.

Davidovich Fokina's superior experience should help him in closing out some of the points. The Spaniard is a slightly superior player at the net and might want to use that advantage. Overall, it should be a close match, but Fonseca might just be able to win in the end.

Pick: Fonseca to win in three sets.

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina betting tips

Tip 1 - Result - Fonseca to win in three sets

Tip 2 - Each player to win a set.

Tip 3 - Match to have at least 20 games.

