Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| European Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jaoa Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: 2025 European Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Brussels Expo, Belgium

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp preview

In Picture: Fonseca in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 European Open will feature seventh-seeded Joao Fonseca, who will take on Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Fonseca came into the 2025 season with massive hype from his junior-level performances and potential talent, and has had a mixed season so far. On the main Tour, the young Brazilian put together an excellent campaign at the Argentina Open, where he won his maiden ATP title while saving match points en route to his title run, which ended with a win over Francisco Cerundolo in the final.

Barring that one title run, Fonseca had impressive third-round runs at the French Open and at Wimbledon, losing against the likes of Jack Draper and Nicolas Jarry. The Brazilian was active on the Challenger Tour as well, winning titles in Canberra and Phoenix this year.

Van de Zandschulp has lost more than he has won this year, with a 25-27 win-loss record. The Dutch player had one final run in 2025, reaching the summit clash at the Winston-Salem Open, but lost to Marton Fucsovics.

Aside from the Winston-Salem run, Van de Zandschulp also reached a clay-court semifinal in Kitzbuhel, losing against eventual champion Alexander Bublik. Overall, he has a 13-11 record on hard courts this year, with a third-round finish at Indian Wells being his second-best performance on the surface after his Winston-Salem run.

Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Fonsceca has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Van de Zandschulp, having won 6-4, 7-6 (3) at the Davis Cup last year.

Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Joao Fonseca -180 -1.5 (+130) Over 22.5 (-130) Van de Zandschulp +140 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp prediction

Fonseca has yet to make a deep run at any of the hard-court events on the main Tour, but the Brazilian has won three hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour. Apart from the titles in Canberra and Phoenix this year, he also won the Lexington Challenger last year.

Reaching the Winston-Salem Open final was first hard-court final for Van de Zandschulp in his career. He has won a hard-court title on the Challenger Tour, winning the Hamburg Challenger back in 2019.

Fonseca is the favorite in the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and he has previously won an indoor-hard court match against Van de Zandschulp.

Pick- Fonseca to win in straight sets

Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van de Zandschulp betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Fonseca to win

Tip 2: One of the sets to a tiebreaker

Tip 3: Match to be under 22 games

