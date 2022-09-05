"Half the doubles tour would be out of a job though" - John Isner, Martina Navratilova agree with Andy Roddick's serve suggestion 

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently came up with a suggestion to change the rules for ball-toss while serving.

As per the current rules, players can either catch the ball or let it drop if they are not satisfied with the toss, and they won't be penalized in any way. However, if a player swings their racquet at the ball after tossing and misses, it's considered a fault.

Tossing the ball is not a hard-and-fast rule. Players often go for underarm serves, popularized by Nick Kyrgios in recent times. Although it was initially seen as unethical by some players and fans, the underarm serve has become more acceptable, especially after players like Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray spoke in its favor.

2003 US Open champion Roddick took to social media to point out that since the toss was a part of the serve, players should not be allowed to catch the ball and try again without getting penalized.

"I kinda think you shouldn’t be able to catch your toss, and try again. It’s part of the execution of a serve… Am I wrong on this? You’ve definitely started your motion once the toss goes up …. Thoughts?" Andy Roddick tweeted.

Andy Roddick's suggestion immediately struck a chord with 48th-ranked John Isner, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, and American volleyball player Erik Shoji.

"YES 100%. Half the doubles tour would be out of a job though," Isner responded.

"Was just talking about that today when doing a match. Agreed. It’s a live ball. Could be really interesting- like some serves would be good gets," Navratilova said.

"I’m with you. In volleyball we have no second toss option. 1 toss and gotta play," Shoji tweeted.

"This is awesome stuff" - Andy Roddick on R4 match between Daniel Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios

Daniel Medvedev (L) and Nick Kyrgios

In his fourth-round match at the 2022 US Open, Nick Kyrgios defeated World No. 1 Daniel Medvedev 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old defending champion has now lost four out of five matches against the 25th-ranked Australian. Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, is in top form and has further strengthened his case as a contender for the title in New York. His next opponent will be another Russian player — World No. 31 Karen Khachanov.

The quality of tennis in Sunday's match was so extraordinary that even former American player Andy Roddick could not resist sharing his thoughts as he praised both the players.

"This is awesome stuff. Super high level. Heavyweight fight," Roddick tweeted.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala