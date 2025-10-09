Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Roanne Challenger 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Roanne Challenger

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €145,250

Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery preview

Thompson at the Australia v Belgium - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Jordan Thompson will face Calvin Hemery in the second round of the Roanne Challenger.

Thompson has had a decent season so far. After a quarterfinal exit in Brisbane, he reached the third round in Miami and the fourth round at Wimbledon. The Australian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Thompson entered Roanne after a second-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign with a solid win over Dan Added in the first round, 6-3, 6-1. The 31-year-old won 88% of his first serve points and saved two break points in the last round.

Hemery at the French Open - Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Calvin Hemery has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. After runner-up finishes in Brazzaville and Troyes, he reached the quarterfinals in Istanbul. The Frenchman also entered the qualifiers of all four Majors, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.

Hemery entered Roanne after a first-round exit in the Mouilleron le Captif Challenger. He started his campaign by cruising past Daniil Glinka 6-3, 6-4. The 30-year-old is making his third appearance in Roanne this year.

Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jordan Thompson Calvin Hemery

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated).

Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery prediction

After a promising start to the season, Thompson has never really found his best potential on the main tour. He's had a busy season so far and will be happy to boost his confidence by winning a title. The Australian relies on his powerful serve and likes to keep the points short on the court.

Hemery, on the contrary, has struggled to raise his level this year. Apart from a first-round appearance in Gstaad, he hasn't competed in any tour-level event in 2025. The Frenchman has also lost two finals this year and will be desperate to taste some success in Roanne.

Both players have been in similar form in the last few months. Considering Thompson's superior ranking and experience on the main tour, he should be able to emerge as the winner.

Pick: Thompson to win in three sets.

Jordan Thompson vs Calvin Hemery betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 22 games.

Tip 2: Thompson to register more aces than Hemery

