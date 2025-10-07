Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added
Date: October 8, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Roanne, France
Category: ATP 100 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added preview
Second-seeded Jordan Thompson will face Frenchman Dan Added in the first round of the 2025 Open de Roanne.
2025 has not been a great year for Thompson, as he has had seven first-round exits and six second-round exits. The few successful events he has had include a third-round finish at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev, and reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, where he had to retire against Taylor Fritz.
Thompson's best result of the year came at his home event in Brisbane, where he reached the quarterfinals, retiring against Grigor Dimitrov. He is entering the Challenger event in Roanne on the back of a second-round exit at the Shanghai Masters, going down against Ugo Humbert.
Dan Added has played over 80 matches in 2025, winning over 60 of them, but all of them have been on the ITF and the Challenger Tours. He has won three hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, winning in Saint-Dizier, Lons-le-Saunier, and Monastir.
Added also had runner-up finishes at ITF events in Elvas and Monastir, along with runner-up finishes in Challenger events in Hersonissos and in St.Tropez. He is entering the event in Roanne on the back of a run to the final at the St.Tropez Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Moez Echargui.
Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added prediction
Thompson has reached two hard-court titles in his career on the main Tour, both of them in 2024. He won his only career title to date, at the Los Cabos Open, winning against Casper Ruud in the final, and also reached the final of the Atlanta Open, losing against Yoshihito Nishioka.
Added has had a lot of success on the hard courts on the ITF Tour and the Challenger Tour. He has reached thirteen hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning eight titles, and has four runner-up finishes at hard-court Challenger events, three of which have come this year.
Thompson is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player.
Pick- Thompson to win in straight sets
Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Thompson to win
Tip 2: Thompson to win in straight sets
Tip 3: One of the sets to go to a tiebreaker