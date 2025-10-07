Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Open de Roanne 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Open de Roanne

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Roanne, France

Category: ATP 100 Challenger

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: € 145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added preview

Thompson in action (Getty)

Second-seeded Jordan Thompson will face Frenchman Dan Added in the first round of the 2025 Open de Roanne.

Ad

Trending

2025 has not been a great year for Thompson, as he has had seven first-round exits and six second-round exits. The few successful events he has had include a third-round finish at the Miami Open, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev, and reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, where he had to retire against Taylor Fritz.

Thompson's best result of the year came at his home event in Brisbane, where he reached the quarterfinals, retiring against Grigor Dimitrov. He is entering the Challenger event in Roanne on the back of a second-round exit at the Shanghai Masters, going down against Ugo Humbert.

Ad

Dan Added has played over 80 matches in 2025, winning over 60 of them, but all of them have been on the ITF and the Challenger Tours. He has won three hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, winning in Saint-Dizier, Lons-le-Saunier, and Monastir.

Added also had runner-up finishes at ITF events in Elvas and Monastir, along with runner-up finishes in Challenger events in Hersonissos and in St.Tropez. He is entering the event in Roanne on the back of a run to the final at the St.Tropez Challenger, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Moez Echargui.

Ad

Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jordan Thompson TBD TBD TBD Dan Added TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added prediction

Thompson has reached two hard-court titles in his career on the main Tour, both of them in 2024. He won his only career title to date, at the Los Cabos Open, winning against Casper Ruud in the final, and also reached the final of the Atlanta Open, losing against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Added has had a lot of success on the hard courts on the ITF Tour and the Challenger Tour. He has reached thirteen hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning eight titles, and has four runner-up finishes at hard-court Challenger events, three of which have come this year.

Ad

Thompson is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player.

Pick- Thompson to win in straight sets

Jordan Thompson vs Dan Added betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Thompson to win

Tip 2: Thompson to win in straight sets

Tip 3: One of the sets to go to a tiebreaker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More