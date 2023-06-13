Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Libéma Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Date: June 14

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €750,950

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic preview

United Cup Sydney Media Opportunity Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson will square off against Milos Raonic in the second round of the 2023 Libema Open on Wednesday. The Australian has had an encouraging start to the season so far, amassing 23 wins from 36 matches and title-winning runs at the Rome GA Challenger and the Gwangju Challenger. He also reached the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

The 29-year-old made early exits at the Australian Open and the 2023 French Open. However, he is determined to hone his craft on the ATP Challenger circuit and is poised to make a notable impact on the main tour.

Thompson entered the Libema Open on the back of a semifinal run at the Surbiton Challenger. He began his campaign with a solid win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round, outfoxing the Frenchman in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, Milos Raonic has made his much-awaited comeback at the Libema Open in the Netherlands. The Canadian player made his first appearance since the 2021 Atlanta Open. His extended break was due to injury concerns within his Achilles tendon and toe.

The former World No. 3 began his campaign with a brilliant win over Miomir Kecmanovic, breezing past the Serb in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. He'll be eager to make a deep run at the Libema Open.

Truist Atlanta Open - Day 5 : Milos Raonic

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

Raonic leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Thompson. He defeated the Australian most recently at the 2021 Miami Masters in straight sets.

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic odds

Jordan Thompson vs Milos Raonic prediction

While Thompson has worked towards building his form in the last few months, Raonic has only just made his comeback to the tennis circuit after an extended break.

With notable victories in Challenger events, the Australian has had a solid season. He possesses a well-rounded game and good court coverage. His ability to construct points and use his creativity could pose a challenge for Raonic. The 29-year-old will also be full of confidence after his recent semifinal run at the Surbiton Challenger.

2021 ATP Cup: Day 2

On the other side of the net, Raonic has been away from the tour for an extended period due to injury concerns. His powerful serve and aggressive style of play make him a formidable opponent on any surface.

The Canadian's ability to dictate play with his booming groundstrokes and dominant presence at the net could prove to be crucial factors in this match.

Given their respective skill sets, this match is likely to be a battle between Thompson's consistency and shot-making ability and Raonic's firepower and aggressive play. The outcome may hinge on who can dictate play and execute their game plan more effectively.

While the match could go either way, considering Raonic's previous success and his hunger to make a strong comeback, he might have a slight edge in this encounter. His experience at the highest level and ability to raise his game in crucial moments could help him secure a place in the next round.

Pick: Raonic to win in three sets

